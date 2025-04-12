Paul McCartney Urges UK Government to Protect Musicians from AI Exploitation

Sir Paul McCartney has voiced deep concern over proposed changes to UK copyright law that could allow artificial intelligence developers to use artists’ online content without direct permission. In a rare interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the former Beatle warned that the new rules could enable AI to “rip off” musicians and threaten the future of creative industries.

“If you’re putting through a bill, make sure you protect the creative thinkers, the creative artists,” said Paul McCartney. “Or you’re not going to have them.”

AI’s Growing Impact on Music

The government is currently consulting on legal changes that would allow generative AI models to mine publicly available content—such as songs, lyrics, and recordings—for training purposes. Creators would be given the option to “opt-out,” but critics argue that this model places an unfair burden on artists, who would be responsible for contacting numerous AI firms to protect their work.

Paul McCartney warned of a potential “Wild West” where young artists could see their work used without consent or compensation. “They write a beautiful song, and they don’t own it. Anyone who wants can just rip it off,” he said. “The truth is, the money’s going somewhere. Somebody’s getting paid—so why shouldn’t it be the guy who sat down and wrote Yesterday?”

The Double-Edged Sword of AI

Despite his criticisms, Paul McCartney acknowledged the positive side of AI. He and surviving Beatles member Sir Ringo Starr used AI technology in 2023 to clean up vocals from an old John Lennon demo, allowing them to complete what’s being called the Beatles’ final song, Now and Then. The track received widespread acclaim and earned multiple award nominations.

“I think AI is great, and it can do lots of great things,” Paul McCartney said. “But it shouldn’t rip creative people off. There’s no sense in that.”

Industry Pushback and Legislative Debate

The government’s proposed system of “rights reservation” has drawn criticism from across the music industry. Tom Kiehl, CEO of UK Music, warned that allowing AI firms to use content without express permission would be “a wild punt against the creative sector” and a blow to an industry that contributes over £120 billion to the UK economy. Baroness Kidron, a crossbench peer, is expected to introduce an alternative proposal in the House of Lords that would require artists to opt in—not out—before their work is used to train AI systems.

Government Response and Next Steps

A government spokesperson emphasized that the UK remains committed to protecting its world-renowned music industry. “Our aim is to deliver legal certainty through a copyright regime that provides creators with real control and transparency,” the spokesperson said, adding that any changes will be finalized only after industry input.

As the debate continues, Paul McCartney’s message is clear: if creators are not safeguarded in the age of AI, the cultural and economic cost could be immense.

Here is the full interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg