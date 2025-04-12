Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Paul McCartney Urges UK Government to Protect Musicians from AI Exploitation

Paul McCartney Urges UK Government to Protect Musicians from AI Exploitation The Beatles John Lenon Ringo Starr

Artificial Intelligence

Paul McCartney Urges UK Government to Protect Musicians from AI Exploitation

Sound Plunge
Published on

Sir Paul McCartney has voiced deep concern over proposed changes to UK copyright law that could allow artificial intelligence developers to use artists’ online content without direct permission. In a rare interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the former Beatle warned that the new rules could enable AI to “rip off” musicians and threaten the future of creative industries.

“If you’re putting through a bill, make sure you protect the creative thinkers, the creative artists,” said Paul McCartney. “Or you’re not going to have them.”

AI’s Growing Impact on Music

The government is currently consulting on legal changes that would allow generative AI models to mine publicly available content—such as songs, lyrics, and recordings—for training purposes. Creators would be given the option to “opt-out,” but critics argue that this model places an unfair burden on artists, who would be responsible for contacting numerous AI firms to protect their work.

Paul McCartney warned of a potential “Wild West” where young artists could see their work used without consent or compensation. “They write a beautiful song, and they don’t own it. Anyone who wants can just rip it off,” he said. “The truth is, the money’s going somewhere. Somebody’s getting paid—so why shouldn’t it be the guy who sat down and wrote Yesterday?”

The Double-Edged Sword of AI

Despite his criticisms, Paul McCartney acknowledged the positive side of AI. He and surviving Beatles member Sir Ringo Starr used AI technology in 2023 to clean up vocals from an old John Lennon demo, allowing them to complete what’s being called the Beatles’ final song, Now and Then. The track received widespread acclaim and earned multiple award nominations.

“I think AI is great, and it can do lots of great things,” Paul McCartney said. “But it shouldn’t rip creative people off. There’s no sense in that.”

‘One to One’: IMAX New Documentary Chronicles John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s NYC Years

Industry Pushback and Legislative Debate

The government’s proposed system of “rights reservation” has drawn criticism from across the music industry. Tom Kiehl, CEO of UK Music, warned that allowing AI firms to use content without express permission would be “a wild punt against the creative sector” and a blow to an industry that contributes over £120 billion to the UK economy. Baroness Kidron, a crossbench peer, is expected to introduce an alternative proposal in the House of Lords that would require artists to opt in—not out—before their work is used to train AI systems.

Government Response and Next Steps

A government spokesperson emphasized that the UK remains committed to protecting its world-renowned music industry. “Our aim is to deliver legal certainty through a copyright regime that provides creators with real control and transparency,” the spokesperson said, adding that any changes will be finalized only after industry input.

As the debate continues, Paul McCartney’s message is clear: if creators are not safeguarded in the age of AI, the cultural and economic cost could be immense.

Here is the full interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Soulja Boy Ordered to Pay $4.25 Million in Civil Sexual Assault Case Former Assistant DeAndre Cortez Way

Soulja Boy Ordered to Pay $4.25 Million in Civil Sexual Assault Case
By April 12, 2025
Prada Acquires Versace in $1.4 Billion Deal, Redrawing the Map of Italian Luxury Fashion Capri Holdings Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, Prada CEO Andrea Guerra Donatella Versace Gianni Versace Trump Tariff

Prada Acquires Versace in $1.4 Billion Deal, Redrawing the Map of Italian Luxury Fashion
By April 11, 2025
Unsecured Penguin in Cardboard Box Caused South African Helicopter Crash

Unsecured Penguin in Cardboard Box Caused South African Helicopter Crash
By April 11, 2025
Coachella Chaos: Festivalgoers Endure 12-Hour Waits in Scorching Heat

Coachella Chaos: Festivalgoers Endure 12-Hour Waits in Scorching Heat
By April 12, 2025
Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in First Look at Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’ Cannes Film Festival Emma Stone

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Face Off in First Look at Ari Aster’s ‘Eddington’
By April 12, 2025
From AI Barbie to Ghibli Dreams: How ChatGPT’s Image Generator Pushed OpenAI to the Limit ChatGPT Action figure Barbie dolls to Studio Ghibli-style reimaginings, The Simpsons, South Park, or Rick and Morty Sam Altman Studio Ghibli’s legendary co-founder Hayao Miyazaki

From AI Barbie to Ghibli Dreams: How ChatGPT’s Image Generator Pushed OpenAI to the Limit
By April 12, 2025
Key Features to Look for in an Online Casino for a Smooth Gaming Experience

Key Features to Look for in an Online Casino for a Smooth Gaming Experience
By April 11, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players? Ontario iGaming iGaming Canada LuckyKoala

Alberta Introduces iGaming Alberta Act to Regulate Online Gambling: What Will Change for Players?
By April 10, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Paul McCartney Urges UK Government to Protect Musicians from AI Exploitation The Beatles John Lenon Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney Urges UK Government to Protect Musicians from AI Exploitation
By April 12, 2025
From AI Barbie to Ghibli Dreams: How ChatGPT’s Image Generator Pushed OpenAI to the Limit ChatGPT Action figure Barbie dolls to Studio Ghibli-style reimaginings, The Simpsons, South Park, or Rick and Morty Sam Altman Studio Ghibli’s legendary co-founder Hayao Miyazaki

From AI Barbie to Ghibli Dreams: How ChatGPT’s Image Generator Pushed OpenAI to the Limit
By April 12, 2025
Key Features to Look for in an Online Casino for a Smooth Gaming Experience

Key Features to Look for in an Online Casino for a Smooth Gaming Experience
By April 11, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis

The Good Bug Unveils Natural GLP-1 Solution to Tackle India’s Obesity Crisis
By April 7, 2025
Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Akums Unveils Ripasudil-Timolol Combination for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension
By April 4, 2025
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

News

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
To Top
Loading...