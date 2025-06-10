Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, and Mariah Carey Steal the Spotlight at BET Awards 2025

The 2025 BET Awards lit up the Peacock Theater on Monday night with music’s biggest stars in attendance, but no one shined brighter than Kendrick Lamar. The hip-hop heavyweight took home four major trophies, cementing his latest project, GNX, as the cultural centrepiece of the year. Meanwhile, rising star Doechii pulled off a stunning upset, beating out names like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj to win Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. Her explosive growth and the critical acclaim for Alligator Bites Never Heal appear to have marked the beginning of a long reign.

Lamar’s GNX won Album of the Year, while the chart-breaking single “Not Like Us” was crowned Video of the Year. Kendrick Lamar also earned Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration with SZA for their smash duet “Luther.” Sharing the Video Director of the Year honor with longtime creative partner Dave Free, Kendrick Lamar’s visual storytelling continues to shape the genre’s future. And Doechii won the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

SZA was honored as Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, reaffirming her dominance after the success of her collaborative work with Lamar and solo releases. Chris Brown secured the title of Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, and newcomer Leon Thomas earned Best New Artist, solidifying a breakthrough year.







Beyond music, the ceremony was rich in emotional tributes and star-studded honors. Jamie Foxx received the Ultimate Icon Award from none other than Stevie Wonder, in a moment that paid homage to Foxx’s portrayal of Ray Charles and his contributions to entertainment. A medley featuring Babyface, Jennifer Hudson, T-Pain, Ludacris, and more electrified the stage in tribute.

Mariah Carey also joined the ranks of BET’s Ultimate Icons, receiving her first-ever BET Award, presented by Busta Rhymes, while Snoop Dogg and Kirk Franklin were similarly honored by 50 Cent and T.I., respectively.

Host Kevin Hart brought biting humor to the night, boldly joking about Kanye West and pop culture’s recent eccentricities. Referencing the viral vampire film Sinners, Hart quipped: “Don’t let his ass in here… so he can bite Playboi Carti again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BET (@bet)

The event featured a nostalgic nod to BET Awards’ iconic 106 & Park, as artists like Ashanti, T.I., Bow Wow, Amerie, and B2K ignited the crowd with a fast-paced performance reel.

In other notable wins, Cynthia Erivo won Best Actress, Denzel Washington took home Best Actor, Angel Reese was named Sportswoman of the Year, and Blue Ivy Carter surprisingly won the YoungStars Award, proving that Beyoncé’s legacy continues through her next-gen prodigy.

From honoring legends to celebrating fresh talent, the BET Awards 2025 proved once again that Black excellence is not just alive—it’s thriving. And Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and SZA seem to be in union.