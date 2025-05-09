Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, and Drake Lead 2025 BET Awards Nominations

The 2025 BET Awards are set to be a significant cultural event, marking the 25th anniversary of the show with a star-studded lineup of nominees of likes of Drake, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar and more. Slated to air live on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, the show will highlight achievements across music, film, television, and sports. This year, Kendrick Lamar has emerged as the most nominated artist, earning nods in 10 categories. His acclaimed album GNX is in the running for Album of the Year, and his singles “Not Like Us” and “Luther” (featuring SZA) are up for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration. Lamar is nominated as Best Male Hip Hop Artist and shares a Best Collaboration nod for “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin. His frequent partnership with SZA has proven especially fruitful this awards season.

Doechii and Drake Tie with Six Nominations Each

Doechii, a breakout force in hip-hop, secured six nominations — a significant feat for the rising star. Her debut album Alligator Bites Never Heal is in the Album of the Year category, and she’s also up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist. Her emotionally charged video “Denial Is a River” earned her a Video of the Year nod, while “Alter Ego,” a collaboration with JT, competes for Best Collaboration.

Drake, never far from the spotlight, is also nominated in six categories. His collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $Ome $Exy $Ongs 4 U, is up for Album of the Year. He’s also recognised in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, and Viewer’s Choice categories, with standout tracks like “Family Matters” and “Nokia” drawing significant buzz.

A Diverse and Competitive Field

Future and GloRilla match Doechii and Drake with six nominations, while Metro Boomin secured five. SZA and The Weeknd follow closely with four each. The Best Collaboration category is particularly stacked this year with high-profile tracks like “Sticky” (Tyler, the Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne) and “Timeless” (The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti).

The Album of the Year field is one of the most competitive in recent memory, featuring projects from Beyoncé (Cowboy Carter), Chris Brown, and The Weeknd, as well as joint releases from Future & Metro Boomin and Drake & PartyNextDoor.

Beyond Music: Film, TV, and Sports Recognition

In addition to music, the BET Awards will honour achievements in film and sports. Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, and Sterling K. Brown headline the Best Actor category, while Zendaya, Angela Bassett, and Coco Jones lead the Best Actress field.

Athletes like Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry are nominated for Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year, underscoring the awards’ commitment to spotlighting Black excellence across industries.

Celebrating 25 Years of BET Excellence

As the BET Awards mark a quarter-century milestone, fans can expect memorable performances, tributes, and surprises that honour the past while spotlighting the future. With a strong roster of nominees and cultural relevance at an all-time high, the 2025 BET Awards are shaping up to be must-watch television.