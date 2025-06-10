Kevin Hart Roasts Diddy, Cardi B, and Kanye West in Fiery BET Awards 2025 Monologue

Kevin Hart took the 2025 BET Awards by storm with a comedy monologue that no one saw coming, filled with vampire jokes, celebrity jabs, and a wild Kanye West reference that instantly went viral.

As the audience settled in at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Kevin Hart lit up the stage with jokes targeting the night’s biggest names. His sharpest roast? Kanye West.

Looking down at his phone mid-monologue, Hart said with mock concern:

“Ah shit, it’s Kanye. He says he’s out front. He’s waiting for somebody to invite him in.”

The crowd erupted in laughter before Hart doubled down:

“Don’t do it, okay? We all saw Sinners. Don’t let his ass in here so he can bite somebody—so he can bite Playboi Carti again!”

The joke, clearly referencing Kanye West and Ryan Coogler-directed vampire thriller Sinners, poked fun at both Kanye West’s recent cinematic turn and Playboi Carti’s eccentric persona.

“Playboi Carti’s been bit, I know he has!” Hart laughed. “Nobody let Kanye in! Not tonight.”







Hart’s Kanye West moment wasn’t the only punchline that hit hard. He also fired shots at the now-infamous Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Memorial Day yacht party in Miami.

“No after parties tonight, OK? None,” Hart declared. “That’s why I did it on a Monday. People gotta go to work tomorrow. No yachts, no boats. Cardi B, no pink stuff — what the f**k?”

It was a veiled reference to Cardi B’s flashy lifestyle and a broader jab at Hollywood’s scandal-prone party culture, including recent headlines involving Sean Diddy Combs.

But just as the audience wondered if Kevin Hart had gone too far, he pivoted. In a heartfelt turn, he praised women in hip-hop, singling out Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Doechii for their contributions to pushing the genre forward.

“It’s a matter of giving flowers,” Hart said sincerely. “We all love you, we all see you, we all support you… Keep going, ladies.”

This balance—biting satire followed by heartfelt celebration — is what made Hart’s monologue a standout moment of the night. Fans praised his ability to walk the comedic tightrope, roasting and honouring in equal measure.

Meanwhile, Kanye West, who was notably absent from the show, last made headlines at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where he walked the red carpet with wife Bianca Censori, whose barely-there outfit made waves online.

Whether Kanye West responds to Kevin Hart’s jokes remains to be seen, but one thing is sure: Kevin Hart owned the night, delivering what may go down as one of the most memorable BET Awards openings in years.