Iggy Azalea Calls Out Ye for Dragging Her Son Into Playboi Carti Feud: "Can I Please Have Some Peace?"

Iggy Azalea Calls Out Ye for Dragging Her Son Into Playboi Carti Feud: “Can I Please Have Some Peace?” Kanye West North West

Hip Hop/ Rap

Iggy Azalea Calls Out Ye for Dragging Her Son Into Playboi Carti Feud: “Can I Please Have Some Peace?”

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has publicly demanded that Kanye West ‘Ye’ keep her five-year-old son, Onyx, out of his ongoing feud with Playboi Carti. In a heated exchange on social media, Iggy Azalea refused Ye’s request to feature Onyx’s vocals on a song, emphasizing her desire to protect her child from the drama surrounding his father.

Ye’s Bold Request Sparks Controversy

Ye took to X with a direct message to Azalea, demanding Onyx’s vocals for an upcoming track. His post also included an unexpected mention of one of Azalea’s business ventures. “HEY IGGG AZALEA I NEED TO GET ONYX VOCALS ON MY SONG THATS MY NEPHEW OH AND IMA RAP ABOUT ONE OF YOUR BUSINESSES THE F***?” Ye wrote.

His message quickly went viral, sparking backlash from fans questioning why he involved a child in a rap feud.

Playboi Carti Drops Long-Awaited Album Music Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd

Iggy Azalea Claps Back: “Leave My Child Out of This”

Azalea responded immediately, making it clear that she had no intention of dragging her son into the situation.

“Ye, I understand the point you want to make. I say this with kindness & as a mother: Please, leave my child out of this,” she wrote.

She went on to express her frustration over her son’s continuous public scrutiny, highlighting that Playboi Carti—whose real name is Jordan Carter—has other children who do not receive the same level of attention.

“At the end of the day, Jordan has other children (less famous… Does it matter?), but it seems only my son gets harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with,” she continued.

Iggy Azalea further pointed out that while Onyx is too young to understand the controversy, the online discourse will create a lasting digital footprint that he may one day have to face.

“Does he read it? No. He’s a child,” she added. “But it creates a digital legacy & an odd (shitty) situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online.” Ending her statement, she made a simple request: “Can I please have some peace?”

Playboi Carti, North West, and Ye’s Double Standard

Interestingly, Ye has taken a different stance regarding his own children. Just hours before reaching out to Iggy Azalea, he publicly rejected a request for his daughter, North West, to collaborate with Playboi Carti.

“I decided North won’t be doing any songs with Carti,” Ye tweeted. “How it look for me to get left off the album and then he ask Kim [Kardashian] to have vocals from my daughter? I don’t give a f*** about none of this industry s***.”

Fans were quick to call out the hypocrisy, questioning why Kanye West was okay with involving someone else’s child in music while refusing to let his own participate.

Iggy Azalea’s Ongoing Battle with Playboi Carti

This isn’t the first time Azalea has spoken out about Playboi Carti’s absence in their son’s life. In January, she revealed that she hadn’t heard from Carti in six months, telling streamer Amouranth, “We don’t know where he is. Have no idea, have no association. You have to tell somebody that speaks to wherever he is. We don’t know or care.”

She also criticized Carti in 2023 after he included their son in a documentary, calling it misleading and suggesting it made it seem like he was more involved in Onyx’s life than he actually is.

“It’s cool how you can fit damn near every visit into just one video,” she tweeted sarcastically. “Talented!”

With Ye’s request being shut down and Azalea once again defending her son’s privacy, it remains to be seen whether Ye or Playboi Carti will respond. However, one thing is clear—Azalea is determined to shield Onyx from the rap industry’s chaos, regardless of the drama unfolding between his father and other artists.


