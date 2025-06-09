Drake Turns His Basketball Court Into a T-Shirt Kingdom — And the Internet Can’t Handle It

Grammy-winning rapper Drake has once again broken the internet, not with a new track, but with his closet. On June 9, the 6 God stunned fans by revealing that he’s turned the indoor basketball court at his Toronto mansion into a full-fledged storage closet, housing what might be the most extensive personal t-shirt collection in hip-hop history.

In a light-hearted Instagram post captioned “Where’s that one shirt though”, Drake shared a glimpse of racks upon racks of vintage tees, designer hoodies, and rare memorabilia draped across his basketball court hardwood floor once used for pick-up games. The image, which quickly went viral, shows a surreal scene: an NBA-sized court repurposed as a fashion archive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Among the standout items in the Drake photo? A Harvard sports tee, a Katy High School shirt, a tie-dye Turks and Caicos top (a nod to one of Drake’s favorite island escapes), and throwback jerseys repping the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Milwaukee Bucks.







Fans React: Hoarder or Fashion Icon?

The reactions came fast and funny.

“Boutta show this pic to my mom to prove I’m not a hoarder,” joked rapper Russ in the comments. Another fan quipped, “Bro spends 1 hour looking for a fit!” while one dreamer added, “I’m one big gambling win away from living like this too!”

With hundreds of designer pieces filling the court, some fans even questioned whether Drake’s closet rivals that of the fashion elite—or exceeds it altogether.

More Than Just T-Shirts

The post dropped amid an ongoing creative contest Drake is hosting with PARTYNEXTDOOR for their upcoming music video “Somebody Loves Me.” Teaming up with mega-streamer Kai Cenat, Drake has been evaluating thousands of submissions to find 20 new video directors. Winners will have their concepts turned into an official visual for the track, providing a major platform for emerging creatives in music video direction.

From Lyrics to Lifestyle

Drake has always blended personal style with public persona. Whether it’s OVO fashion drops, courtside fits, or his infamous Birkin bag collection (which he’s said he’s saving for “the woman of his dreams”), his aesthetic choices never go unnoticed, but this court-turned-closet takes it to a whole new level—and fans are here for the chaos.