Beyoncé Shares the Spotlight with Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

In a heartwarming moment that captivated fans at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit Tour on April 28 by sharing the stage with her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. The appearance marked a special family moment, showcasing the deep bond between the superstar and her children. Blue Ivy, now 13, made a return to the stage during the energetic performance of “America Has a Problem.” Taking centre stage, she danced with confidence and precision while other dancers remained in the background, drawing thunderous applause from the audience. Beyonce looked on with pride, beaming as fans erupted in cheers for the young performer.

Later in the evening, Beyonce introduced a surprise appearance from her younger daughter, Rumi Carter. At just 7 years old, Rumi joined her mother on stage for a touching rendition of “Protector,” a song that features heartfelt lyrics like, “Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector.” It was Rumi’s first-ever public stage appearance, and she stood alongside her mother and sister in a tender closing scene that moved many in the audience to tears.

Following the performance, a montage of Beyoncé with her children played across the stage’s screens, further emphasising the tour’s personal and emotional tone.

This isn’t Blue Ivy’s first time performing with her famous mom. She made her debut as a backup dancer during the 2023 Renaissance World Tour in Paris, and also performed at the Beyoncé Bowl NFL halftime show on Christmas Day in 2024. Her growing confidence on stage suggests she’s following in her mother’s iconic footsteps.

The Cowboy Carter tour spans 32 stadium dates across nine cities in the U.S. and Europe, with the finale set for July 26 in Las Vegas. Beyonce is expected to break records along the way, including playing the most dates at SoFi Stadium by any artist.

The tour follows the success of Beyoncé’s 2024 album Cowboy Carter, which she released in March. The 27-track album, her first foray into country music, won both Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The project is notable not only for its sound but for its intentional inclusion of Black country artists and country music legends alike, helping redefine the genre’s boundaries.

Beyoncé’s 2025 tour is the second act in a three-part musical journey, following 2022’s Renaissance, which earned her four Grammys and cemented her as the most decorated artist in Grammy history. As Beyoncé blends artistry with motherhood, fans are witnessing a deeply personal chapter in her career — one where legacy, love, and empowerment take centre stage.

