Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Morgan Wallen Declines Grammy Consideration for I’m the Problem Despite Record-Breaking Success

Morgan Wallen Declines Grammy Consideration for I’m the Problem Despite Record-Breaking Success The Weeknd Drake

Country Music

Morgan Wallen Declines Grammy Consideration for I’m the Problem Despite Record-Breaking Success

Morgan Wallen’s decision is unusual but not unprecedented. The Weeknd famously boycotted the Grammys after being shut out of nominations in 2021, despite his blockbuster album After Hours and record-breaking single Blinding Lights. Drake also withdrew his 2022 nominations, calling the Grammys out of touch with modern music.
Sound Plunge
Published on

Country superstar Morgan Wallen is choosing to sit out the 2026 Grammy Awards, despite his latest album, I’m the Problem, continuing its reign at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the 11th non-consecutive week.

Billboard confirmed that Morgan Wallen’s team will not submit the 37-track album, any of its songs, or the artist himself for 2026 Grammy consideration. While other songwriters on the record remain free to submit their work,  MorganWallen has effectively withdrawn from competing in categories such as Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Album, or Song of the Year.



A Chart Titan Ignored by the Grammys

This move comes after years of limited Grammy recognition. Despite Morgan Wallen’s dominance on the charts, he has received no nominations for his solo projects. His only Grammy nods were for collaborations, including two earlier this year with Post Malone for their duet I Had Some Help.

Morgan Wallen’s commercial power is undeniable. With 40 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, he joins a rare group of artists, only eight of whom have matched or exceeded that milestone—all multiple Grammy winners. Yet Morgan Wallen, alongside The Monkees, remains one of the few in this league without a Grammy win.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

Following in The Weeknd and Drake’s Footsteps

Morgan Wallen’s decision is unusual but not unprecedented. The Weeknd famously boycotted the Grammys after being shut out of nominations in 2021, despite his blockbuster album After Hours and record-breaking single Blinding Lights. Drake also withdrew his 2022 nominations, calling the Grammys out of touch with modern music.

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Reunite for New Single ‘I Ain’t Comin’ Back’

For Morgan Wallen, whose I’m the Problem has already generated multiple No. 1 country hits and even topped the Billboard Hot 100 with his Tate McRae duet What I Want, the lack of Grammy recognition appears to have fueled a similar stance.

Still Eligible—But on Other People’s Terms

Interestingly, Morgan Wallen could still appear on the 2026 ballot. If Tate McRae’s team submits their chart-topping duet, Morgan Wallen may land a nomination despite his withdrawal. This mirrors The Weeknd’s experience in 2022, when he picked up nominations via features on albums by Ye and Doja Cat.

Industry Debate Continues

Morgan Wallen’s decision reignites questions about the relevance of the Grammy Awards. Critics argue that the Recording Academy often overlooks commercially dominant and culturally impactful artists. Wallen’s massive streaming numbers, sold-out tours, and unmatched chart success only highlight that disconnect.

As first-round Grammy voting begins October 3, Wallen’s absence will be felt—but it also underscores a growing trend: artists no longer see Grammys as the ultimate validation of success.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Valtteri Bottas Reportedly Set to Make F1 Return with Cadillac in 2025

Valtteri Bottas Reportedly Set to Make F1 Return with Cadillac in 2025
By August 21, 2025
Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph Rebel Moon 300 Hans Zimmer

Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph
By August 20, 2025
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
By August 18, 2025
Peacemaker Season 2 Debuts With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score John Cena James Gunn DCU Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 Debuts With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score
By August 20, 2025
Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Secures Rare Netflix Theatrical Release This October Mia Goth Oscar Isaac Jacob Elordi Christoph Waltz

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Secures Rare Netflix Theatrical Release This October
By August 20, 2025
Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph Rebel Moon 300 Hans Zimmer

Zack Snyder Finally Begins Filming His Passion Project The Last Photograph
By August 20, 2025
Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion

Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion
By August 20, 2025
Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways

Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways
By August 20, 2025
LS Digital Appoints Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director to Drive Global UI/UX Growth

LS Digital Appoints Dipali Mahesh as Managing Director to Drive Global UI/UX Growth
By August 20, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion

Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion
By August 20, 2025
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More Treyarch and Raven Software Gamescom 2025

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More
By August 20, 2025
Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways

Qatar Airways and Accenture Join Forces to Transform Aviation With AI Skyways
By August 20, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android

iGaming

10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android
To Top
Loading...