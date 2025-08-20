Morgan Wallen Declines Grammy Consideration for I’m the Problem Despite Record-Breaking Success

Morgan Wallen’s decision is unusual but not unprecedented. The Weeknd famously boycotted the Grammys after being shut out of nominations in 2021, despite his blockbuster album After Hours and record-breaking single Blinding Lights. Drake also withdrew his 2022 nominations, calling the Grammys out of touch with modern music.

Country superstar Morgan Wallen is choosing to sit out the 2026 Grammy Awards, despite his latest album, I’m the Problem, continuing its reign at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the 11th non-consecutive week.

Billboard confirmed that Morgan Wallen’s team will not submit the 37-track album, any of its songs, or the artist himself for 2026 Grammy consideration. While other songwriters on the record remain free to submit their work, MorganWallen has effectively withdrawn from competing in categories such as Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Album, or Song of the Year.







A Chart Titan Ignored by the Grammys

This move comes after years of limited Grammy recognition. Despite Morgan Wallen’s dominance on the charts, he has received no nominations for his solo projects. His only Grammy nods were for collaborations, including two earlier this year with Post Malone for their duet I Had Some Help.

Morgan Wallen’s commercial power is undeniable. With 40 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, he joins a rare group of artists, only eight of whom have matched or exceeded that milestone—all multiple Grammy winners. Yet Morgan Wallen, alongside The Monkees, remains one of the few in this league without a Grammy win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

Following in The Weeknd and Drake’s Footsteps

Morgan Wallen’s decision is unusual but not unprecedented. The Weeknd famously boycotted the Grammys after being shut out of nominations in 2021, despite his blockbuster album After Hours and record-breaking single Blinding Lights. Drake also withdrew his 2022 nominations, calling the Grammys out of touch with modern music.

For Morgan Wallen, whose I’m the Problem has already generated multiple No. 1 country hits and even topped the Billboard Hot 100 with his Tate McRae duet What I Want, the lack of Grammy recognition appears to have fueled a similar stance.

Still Eligible—But on Other People’s Terms

Interestingly, Morgan Wallen could still appear on the 2026 ballot. If Tate McRae’s team submits their chart-topping duet, Morgan Wallen may land a nomination despite his withdrawal. This mirrors The Weeknd’s experience in 2022, when he picked up nominations via features on albums by Ye and Doja Cat.

Industry Debate Continues

Morgan Wallen’s decision reignites questions about the relevance of the Grammy Awards. Critics argue that the Recording Academy often overlooks commercially dominant and culturally impactful artists. Wallen’s massive streaming numbers, sold-out tours, and unmatched chart success only highlight that disconnect.

As first-round Grammy voting begins October 3, Wallen’s absence will be felt—but it also underscores a growing trend: artists no longer see Grammys as the ultimate validation of success.