Karol G and Marco Antonio Solís Deliver a Heart-Stopping, Old-School Romantic Duet at the Latin Grammys

The 2024 Latin Grammys delivered no shortage of unforgettable moments, but none captured the magic of classic música romantica quite like Karol G and Marco Antonio Solís’ stunning live duet of “Coleccionando Heridas.” Their performance transported the audience straight back to the Eighties and Nineties, blending emotional nostalgia with modern star power in a way that only these two icons could.

A Tender, Time-Traveling Performance

The performance began with a soft guitar melody as the camera followed Karol G — radiant in an orange halter top — from behind. With a playful smile, she teased the crowd: “What if we sing this one together for the first time ever at the Grammys?” The audience erupted as she launched into the opening lines of their collaboration.

Moments later, Marco Antonio Solís — El Buki himself — stepped into the spotlight wearing a beige patterned jacket, delivering his verse with the timeless warmth and depth that made him a legend. As the camera zoomed in on their faces, the chemistry between the two stars created pure magic. Their voices intertwined with a softness and sincerity rarely seen on today’s award stages.

The performance ended with Marco Antonio Solís and Karol G clasping hands and sharing a sweet, simple dance — a tender outro that felt straight out of the golden era of Latin love songs. Before finishing, Solís smiled at Karol and asked, “Tell them again, please!” sealing the moment with an emotional flourish.

A Monumental Year for Karol G

Karol G has been unstoppable in 2024. Not only did she debut her critically acclaimed album Tropicoqueta, but she also made history as the first Latina to headline Coachella. Her collaboration with Solís on “Coleccionando Heridas” was one of the album’s most talked-about tracks.

“When we made the song, I felt it needed a classic male voice that would take me back to a specific moment from a long time ago,” Karol told Rolling Stone. Working with Solís was a dream fulfilled — “He sounds like classic Marco Antonio Solís… like we went back in time.”

Karol G is also one of this year’s top Grammy contenders, with “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” earning nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Tropical Song.

El Buki’s Legendary Legacy Continues

While Marco Antonio Solís wasn’t up for awards this year, his legacy stands strong. The five-time Latin Grammy winner — and 2022 Person of the Year — remains a pivotal figure in regional Mexican music. His presence at the ceremony added gravitas to an already monumental night.

The event also featured performances from Bad Bunny, Los Tigres Del Norte, Carlos Santana, Kacey Musgraves, Carín León, DannyLux, Grupo Frontera, Morat, Joaquina, and Elena Rose. Bad Bunny led nominations with 12 nods, while Maluma and Roselyn Sánchez hosted the night.