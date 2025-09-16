Yungblud and Aerosmith Unite for Explosive Rock Anthem “My Only Angel”

Rock music fans are in for a treat: Aerosmith and Yungblud have joined forces on a new single, “My Only Angel.” The track, teased in a recent studio session clip, blends the raw energy of Yungblud with the unmistakable grit of Steven Tyler’s vocals.

This marks Aerosmith’s first non-reissue release in over a decade, making the collaboration a monumental moment for both artists and for rock music at large.

A Glimpse Into “My Only Angel”

In the preview clip, Steven Tyler and Yungblud belt out the emotionally charged refrain: “Would you cry if I called you my angel? Gotta leave, gotta leave, gotta leave you, one more time.”

The lyrics hint at themes of love, heartbreak, and release—universal feelings that transcend the generational gap between the two acts. Steven Tyler, despite battling vocal cord damage that had forced him into retirement, proves he still has the power to push his voice to its limit alongside Yungblud’s unrelenting energy.

From VMAs to the Studio

The collaboration comes fresh off their joint performance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, where Yungblud and Steven Tyler teamed up for a moving tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. The duo also shared the stage at Osbourne’s farewell concert, “Back to the Beginning,” just weeks before his passing in July.

These performances set the stage for “My Only Angel”—a track that feels like both a celebration of rock’s legacy and a bold step forward for its future.

Yungblud’s Mission to Redefine Rock

Yungblud, fresh off his June release Idols, has been vocal about his desire to break free from nostalgia-driven rock. He wants to create music that resonates with today’s generation while still respecting the roots of the genre.

By teaming up with Aerosmith, Yungblud is proving that rock’s revival doesn’t have to mean repetition. Instead, it can thrive through innovation and unlikely partnerships.

Why This Matters for Rock Music

For Aerosmith, “My Only Angel” is more than just a comeback—it’s a reintroduction to a new generation of listeners who may know them only as legends. For Yungblud, it’s a career-defining chance to bridge eras and cement himself as one of the few young artists daring to push rock beyond nostalgia.

If the preview is any indication, “My Only Angel” could be the rock anthem that connects two generations and proves the genre is far from dead.