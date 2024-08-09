Bryan Adams to Start India Tour in Kolkata – December 2024 Concert

As winter approaches, the cultural capital of India, Kolkata, is preparing for an electrifying experience that promises to be etched in the city’s history. The internationally acclaimed rock legend Bryan Adams is all set to launch his much-anticipated ‘So Happy It Hurts‘ India Tour with a grand concert in Kolkata this December. This marks a significant moment not just for the city but for Adams himself, as it will be his first-ever performance in Kolkata, a place known for its deep-rooted love for music and the arts.









A New Beginning in a City Steeped in Music

Kolkata, with its rich legacy of classical music, literature, and cultural sophistication, has always embraced diverse musical genres with open arms. Yet, the city has often found itself on the sidelines when it comes to major international concerts. Adams’ decision to open his India tour in Kolkata breaks this norm, signaling a new era where the city’s global cultural relevance is being recognized and celebrated.

Bryan Adams’ connection to India is no secret. Over the years, he has expressed his affection for the country through multiple tours, but this tour is unique in its own right. The choice of Kolkata as the tour’s starting point was a thoughtful one, reflecting the city’s evolving identity as a hub for both traditional and contemporary arts. Adams’ concert is not just an event; it’s a statement that Kolkata is ready to be a regular fixture on the global concert map.

The Anticipation Builds

The excitement surrounding Adams’ concert is palpable. Fans have been eagerly waiting for tickets, which are being sold exclusively on Zomato Live. The venue, Aquatica, is being transformed into a rock arena that will not only cater to the auditory pleasure of attendees but will also offer an immersive visual experience. The organizers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that this concert sets a new benchmark for live performances in the city.

Rajdeep Chakraborty, the local event organizer, shared his enthusiasm about the upcoming concert. “We wanted to give Kolkata something to remember. Bryan Adams has a massive fan following here, and it’s high time the city got the attention it deserves on the international music circuit. This concert is going to be a celebration of music, culture, and Kolkata’s indomitable spirit,” he said.

A Musical Journey Like No Other

For those who have followed Bryan Adams’ career, the ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour is more than just a series of concerts. It is a celebration of his enduring legacy in the music industry. Adams, who has enthralled audiences across the world with his iconic voice and timeless hits, will take the stage in Kolkata to perform both his classic songs like ‘Summer of ’69’ and ‘Everything I Do (I Do It for You),’ as well as tracks from his latest album.

This tour also coincides with a significant milestone in Adams’ career, marking decades of his influence on rock music. His decision to start his India tour in Kolkata, a city known for its discerning music lovers, is a testament to his desire to connect with audiences that appreciate the nuances of musical artistry.

As December 8 approaches, the excitement in Kolkata is reaching fever pitch. For many, this concert is not just a chance to witness a rock legend live; it’s an opportunity to be part of a historic event that underscores Kolkata’s place on the world’s cultural stage.

Bryan Adams’ concert will undoubtedly be a night to remember, not just for the fans but for the city itself. It’s a moment when Kolkata, with its rich cultural heritage, meets global rock music in a symphony of shared passion and energy. This December, Kolkata will not only witness a concert but a celebration of music that transcends boundaries, generations, and genres.