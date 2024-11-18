Zedd Announces Indian Tour with Two Sunburn Arena Shows and New Album ‘Telos’

Grammy-winning EDM sensation Zedd is set to electrify Indian fans in March 2025 with his much-anticipated Telos Tour. Expanding his schedule, Zedd will perform two exclusive Sunburn Arena shows in Bengaluru on March 6 at Manpho Convention Center and Delhi NCR on March 7 at Huda Gymkhana, Sector 29. These concerts come ahead of his headlining set at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai, which will take place between March 8 and 9. This marks Zedd’s return to India after nearly a decade, and fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness his signature high-energy performances. Tickets go on general sale starting November 20, 2024, at 12 PM IST, exclusively on BookMyShow, with prices starting at an accessible ₹999.









Grammy Nominated New Album ‘Telos’ Tour

Zedd’s Indian tour is part of the Asia leg of his globe-trotting Telos Tour, named after his Grammy-nominated album Telos. Known for his mastery in blending intricate beats with emotive melodies, Zedd promises to deliver a mix of tracks from Telos alongside his iconic hits like “Clarity,” “Spectrum,” “The Middle,” and “Stay the Night.”

Zedd expressed his excitement in a statement: “The energy of the Indian crowd is truly one of a kind, and I’ve always felt an incredible connection with my fans here. These two shows promise to be filled with unforgettable moments, and I can’t wait to share my music and passion with everyone. See you soon, India!”

Fans can expect a sensory spectacle at the Sunburn Arena shows, featuring state-of-the-art visuals, intricate lighting, and Zedd’s trademark high-energy beats. A press release describes the event as an “extraordinary live set that’s as captivating visually as it is musically.” The Telos Tour has been celebrated worldwide for its immersive production, and Indian fans are in for a treat as Zedd brings this creative masterpiece to their cities.

Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, expressed enthusiasm about Zedd’s addition to the Sunburn Arena roster: “His influence and contribution to the electronic music landscape is truly unmatched. We’re confident that his unique beats and infectious energy will leave fans wanting more. Bringing an artist of Zedd’s calibre to our stage is a monumental step in delivering unforgettable EDM experiences to Indian audiences.”

Zedd’s Telos Tour is more than just a concert—it’s a dynamic experience blending cutting-edge technology with pulsating beats. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Zedd’s music, the Sunburn Arena shows promise to be an unforgettable night of music and artistry.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of Zedd’s historic return to India. Secure your tickets on November 20 and prepare to dance the night away!