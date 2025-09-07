Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far

The boxing world was sent into a frenzy after two of the sport’s biggest names — Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather — confirmed they will step into the ring in the spring of 2026. The announcement, released via CSI Sports, immediately captured global attention as fans began debating the outcome of a fight that seemed more like a fantasy than reality.

“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this,” Mike Tyson said in the press release. “It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Floyd Mayweather, meanwhile, kept his trademark confidence intact: “There hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”







Will It Be an Exhibition or a Professional Fight?

One of the biggest unanswered questions is whether the bout will be professionally sanctioned. Floyd Mayweather has framed the fight as an exhibition, but the promoters have not officially confirmed this.

Mike Tyson, 59, last fought professionally in November 2024 against Jake Paul, a bout that ended in a loss but reignited interest in his comeback. Floyd Mayweather, now 48, has maintained a high-profile presence since retiring undefeated at 50–0 in 2017, following his win over Conor McGregor.

What About Weight and Rules?

If the fight is a sanctioned professional bout, both fighters will need to agree on a weight class — a significant factor, considering Mike Tyson fought at 230 pounds against Jake Paul while Floyd Mayweather typically competes around 160 pounds.

In an exhibition, however, such strict regulations may not apply. Modified rules are also expected due to both fighters’ ages. Mike Tyson’s previous fights have featured shorter two-minute rounds, heavier gloves, and fewer rounds overall. A similar setup is likely for the Mike Tyson Vs Floyd Mayweather clash.

Boxing’s Exhibition Era

This fight is part of a growing trend where retired champions and celebrity boxers stage blockbuster exhibitions. Mayweather has already faced YouTuber Logan Paul and MMA star Tenshin Nasukawa, while Tyson previously squared off against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 and Jake Paul in 2024.

The Tyson–Mayweather announcement underscores how boxing continues to blur the lines between sport and entertainment. Purists may scoff, but the event will no doubt deliver record-breaking pay-per-view numbers and keep boxing in the cultural spotlight.

Details such as date, location, broadcasting rights, and rules remain unconfirmed, but anticipation is already sky-high. Whether it’s an official fight or a spectacle-driven exhibition, one thing is certain: Tyson vs. Mayweather will be one of the most-watched boxing events of the decade.