Billie Eilish Announces 3D Concert Film Directed by James Cameron During Manchester Show

Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish just took her world tour to a whole new dimension—literally. During her sold-out performance at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena, Eilish stunned fans by announcing a groundbreaking 3D concert film collaboration with none other than legendary director James Cameron.

The reveal came midway through the show on Saturday, the first of four consecutive nights in Manchester as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour, which supports her third studio album of the same name. “So, you may have noticed there’s more cameras than usual up here,” Billie Eilish teased, pausing between songs. “Basically, I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it’s going to be in 3D.”

The arena erupted in shock and excitement as Billie Eilish revealed that the four-night stint in Manchester would serve as the live backdrop for the cinematic project. She added with a grin, “I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days,” confirming continuity for the film’s visuals.



A Music-Cinema Fusion for the Ages

Known for Avatar, Titanic, and The Abyss, James Cameron is no stranger to pushing technological boundaries in filmmaking. His collaboration with one of the world’s most experimental pop artists signals a new chapter for concert films—one that combines hyperrealistic 3D visuals with Billie Eilish’s introspective soundscapes.

While neither party has confirmed a release date, format, or streaming partner, the buzz around this project is already reaching fever pitch. Industry insiders speculate the final film could receive a theatrical 3D release, followed by distribution on premium streaming platforms like Netflix or Disney+.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

What makes this announcement even more thrilling is that the audience members at these four Manchester shows are now part of the film’s core experience. Their reactions, energy, and presence will be immortalized on screen, blurring the lines between live performance and immersive cinema.

As concert films surge in popularity—from Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour to Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé—this collaboration might be the boldest artistic statement yet. With James Cameron’s mastery of visual storytelling and Billie Eilish’s raw emotional intensity, this 3D experience could redefine how we consume live music in the digital age.

Whether you were there in Manchester or will be watching from a 3D screen in the future, one thing’s clear: Billie Eilish is about to change the concert film game forever.


