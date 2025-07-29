Drake Cancels Manchester Show Over Travel Issues, Fans Upset

Fans were left furious after Canadian rap superstar Drake cancelled his Manchester concert scheduled for July 28, citing “unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics” as the reason for the abrupt change. The last-minute announcement came just a day before the show, prompting backlash from ticket holders who had traveled or taken leave to attend the sold-out gig.

The Co-op Live arena issued a statement confirming the cancellation and rescheduled date. “Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled,” the venue posted. The show will now take place on Tuesday, August 5, and organizers reassured fans that all existing tickets will remain valid.







The announcement follows two successful back-to-back concerts Drake performed in Manchester on Friday and Saturday, and precedes another set for August 4. Despite this busy schedule, fans were quick to point out that the explanation given didn’t add up — especially since Drake was already in Manchester filming and performing in the days leading up to the event.

Drake is currently on his first European tour in six years, which includes stops in London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Stockholm, and Milan. The rapper recently debuted a new single, “Which One,” featuring UK rapper Central Cee, during his second Iceman livestream, which was filmed across iconic Manchester locations, including Piccadilly railway station and Victoria Baths. The track with Central Cee has quickly gained traction on streaming platforms, further fueling anticipation for his upcoming solo album, Iceman.

Earlier this year, Drake released his joint project with PartyNextDoor titled Some Sexy Songs 4 U, following his solo 2023 release For All the Dogs. The Iceman livestream series, where he previews unreleased tracks while driving or filming in cities around the world, has become a viral promotional tool and a key part of his current tour strategy.

Still, none of that softened the blow for fans who had planned their schedules around the now-cancelled July 28 show.

While Drake with Co-op Live promises an “unforgettable night” on August 5, some fans aren’t convinced. For them, the memory of travel costs, schedule shifts, and dashed expectations may linger longer than any performance.