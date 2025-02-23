Mahindra Percussion Festival 2025: A Rhythmic Tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain

The Mahindra Percussion Festival returns for its third edition on March 1-2, 2025, at the Prestige Centre of Performing Arts, Bengaluru, promising an exhilarating musical experience. This year, the festival carries a deeper resonance as it pays homage to the late Ustad Zakir Hussain, the tabla maestro who revolutionized Indian classical percussion and left an indelible mark on the global music scene.

A Stellar Lineup Honoring Tradition and Innovation

The festival presents a spectacular lineup of artists who embody the fusion of traditional and contemporary rhythms, celebrating percussion in its many forms.

Mahindra Percussion Festival 2025 Day 1: A Night of Sonic Storytelling

The festival opens with a mesmerizing performance by Trilok Gurtu, one of the world’s most innovative percussionists. Having collaborated with musical legends like L. Shankar, John McLaughlin, and Zakir Hussain, Gurtu’s rhythmic mastery effortlessly bridges classical Indian percussion with jazz and global influences.

Adding a layer of mythical storytelling to the evening, Aruna Sairam’s Thrillana Project takes the stage. This unique performance, featuring Sangeet Haldipur and BC Manjunath, weaves together ancient narratives with contemporary sounds, creating a transcendent musical journey.

The evening also features Ravi Chary’s solo project, Crossing, an album launched by Zakir Hussain himself. The son of Pt. Prabhakar Chary, Ravi Chary blends traditional sitar compositions with global rhythms, drawing from the contributions of past festival icons like Ranjit Barot and Taufiq Qureshi.

Mahindra Percussion Festival 2025 Day 2: High-Energy Percussive Brilliance

The festival’s second day promises an electrifying atmosphere as Ranjit Barot and Roysten Abel’s BeatRoute bring an innovative fusion of folk rhythms, electronic beats, and Barot’s signature drumming style. This performance exemplifies how percussion continues to evolve, merging ancient traditions with modern sonic landscapes.

Closing the festival is SNAX, a dynamic Chennai-based duo known for their unique fusion of rock, metal, jazz, and Carnatic percussion. Their explosive energy and genre-bending compositions push the boundaries of percussion, making for a thrilling finale to the two-day Mahindra Percussion Festival 2025.

Join the Celebration of Rhythm

The Mahindra Percussion Festival 2025 is not just a concert—it’s a celebration of percussion as a universal language, where the past meets the present, and tradition meets experimentation. Whether you’re a die-hard percussion enthusiast or a curious listener, this festival promises a one-of-a-kind musical experience.

Tickets are available on BookMyShow, ₹750 onwards.



