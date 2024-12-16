Ustad Zakir Hussain, The Tabla Maestro, Passes Away, Leaving the World in Mourning

The world bid farewell to Ustad Zakir Hussain, the tabla virtuoso and global music icon. Ustad Zakhir Hussain passed away in a San Francisco hospital at the age of 73, succumbing to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His death marks the end of an era for Indian classical music and a profound loss for the global music community. He is gone too soon.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Ustad Zakir Hussain was destined for greatness as the son of Ustad Alla Rakha, a legendary tabla maestro. Under his father’s guidance, Ustad Zakir Hussain began mastering the tabla at the tender age of seven. His extraordinary talent soon catapulted him into the spotlight, making him a household name in Indian classical music.

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s career spanned over six decades, during which he collaborated with India’s most iconic musicians, including Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. His artistry extended far beyond Indian classical music, as he became a pioneer in blending Indian rhythms with global music traditions. His groundbreaking 1973 project, Shakti, with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. ‘Vikku’ Vinayakram, introduced an innovative fusion of Indian classical and jazz, leaving an indelible mark on world music.

Shocked, deeply saddened and devastated by the passing-on of the legend Ustad Zakir Hussain @ZakirHtabla. One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for his immense humility, approachable nature,… pic.twitter.com/FxDeScxrvt — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) December 16, 2024

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s collaborations with Western musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma, George Harrison, Béla Fleck, and Edgar Meyer showcased his versatility and elevated Indian classical music to international acclaim. His work with American drummer Mickey Hart and the Grammy-winning album Planet Drum exemplified his ability to bridge cultural and musical divides.

The maestro’s immense contributions were recognized with numerous accolades, including four Grammy Awards, the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. These honours reflect his unparalleled skill and dedication to his craft.

Ustad Zakir Hussain was more than a musician; he was a global ambassador for Indian culture. His influence extended to younger generations, inspiring countless musicians and fostering collaborations that pushed the boundaries of traditional music. His humility, humour, and approachable nature endeared him to fans and peers alike.

Messages of condolence have poured in from around the world. Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej hailed Ustad Zakir Hussain as “one of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced.” At the same time, American drummer Nate Smith expressed gratitude for “all of the music you gave us.” Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called him an “irreplaceable legend,” reflecting the sentiments of millions.

Ustad Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and his daughters, Anisa and Isabella. In a heartfelt statement, his family described him as leaving behind “an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe.”

As the music world mourns the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, his rhythms will continue to resonate in the hearts of millions. His legacy transcends borders and generations, ensuring that his art lives on as a testament to the power of music to unite and inspire.