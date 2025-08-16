Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

MSG Entertainment’s Profits Plummet 74% After Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden Exit

MSG Entertainment’s Profits Plummet 74% After Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden Exit

Gigs

MSG Entertainment’s Profits Plummet 74% After Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden Exit

MSG Entertainment reported that revenue from entertainment offerings dropped 17% to $118.7 million in the fourth quarter alone. Fewer concerts resulted in a $21.6 million drop in event-related revenues, alongside an $8.3 million decline in food, beverage, and merchandise sales.
Sound Plunge
Published on

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSG Entertainment) has taken a massive financial hit in fiscal year 2025, reporting a staggering 74% drop in net income following the end of Billy Joel’s legendary decade-long residency at the Garden.

The company’s net income fell to $37.4 million, down from $144.3 million the previous year, while total revenue dipped 2% to $947.2 million. The announcement sent MSG Entertainment’s stock tumbling more than 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, raising questions about the company’s long-term revenue strategy.



The Billy Joel Effect

For over a decade, Billy Joel was the backbone of Madison Square Garden’s concert calendar. From January 2014 until July 2024, the “Piano Man” performed monthly shows that became one of the longest and most successful residencies in music history. His final concert — marking his 150th performance at MSG — drew emotional reactions from fans and industry insiders alike.

With Billy Joel’s residency gone, CFO David Collins admitted that Madison Square Garden hosted fewer concerts in fiscal 2025, contributing heavily to the decline in revenue. Including New York Knicks and Rangers games, the arena was used only 65% of the time, compared to higher utilization during  Billy Joel’s run.

Billy Joel Diagnosed With Brain Disorder — Cancels Entire Tour in Shocking Health Update

“There’s no doubt Billy Joel was a cultural and financial anchor for Madison Square Garden,” said David Collins, adding that the company is in “late planning stages” for a major new residency expected in 2026.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madison Square Garden (@thegarden)

Financial Breakdown

MSG Entertainment reported that revenue from entertainment offerings dropped 17% to $118.7 million in the fourth quarter alone. Fewer concerts resulted in a $21.6 million drop in event-related revenues, alongside an $8.3 million decline in food, beverage, and merchandise sales.

Other contributing factors included:

A $28 million income tax loss compared to a $92 million tax benefit in 2024.

An $11.2 million impairment loss on long-lived assets.

A $6 million debt extinguishment loss.

Despite these challenges, MSG Entertainment managed to grow its operating income by 9%, largely buoyed by cost savings and the continued success of seasonal attractions like the Radio City Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular, which generated a record $172 million from 1.1 million tickets sold.

The company is already banking on a rebound in fiscal 2026. According to Collins, 80% of available dates at MSG are already booked, and early ticket sales for concerts in the first fiscal quarter are trending ahead of last year.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will replace Billy Joel as MSG’s next marquee performer. While no names have been confirmed, rumors suggest that the venue is seeking a high-profile, long-term residency to restore its financial momentum.

For now, MSG Entertainment faces a critical turning point. Without the steady draw of Billy Joel, the company must reinvent its entertainment lineup to keep Madison Square Garden thriving as the world’s most famous arena.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence
By August 17, 2025
Heidi Klum Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bikini Shoot, Celebrates Anniversary with Tom Kaulitz Seal

Heidi Klum Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Bikini Shoot, Celebrates Anniversary with Tom Kaulitz
By August 16, 2025
PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking

PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking
By August 16, 2025
Joe Keery May Join the MCU as Harry Osborn in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Joe Keery May Join the MCU as Harry Osborn in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
By August 17, 2025
Mel Gibson Splits Passion of the Christ Sequel Into Two Films, Sets 2027 Release Dates The Passion of the Christ The Resurrection of the Christ

Mel Gibson Splits Passion of the Christ Sequel Into Two Films, Sets 2027 Release Dates
By August 17, 2025

Kid Cudi’s New Memoir Tops Best-Seller Charts: Where to Buy It Online
By August 16, 2025
TVS Ntorq 150 Scooter Teased Ahead of Global Unveil on September 1

TVS Ntorq 150 Scooter Teased Ahead of Global Unveil on September 1
By August 17, 2025
PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking

PwC’s ‘Traffic Light’ Dashboard Sparks Employee Backlash Over Office Attendance Tracking
By August 16, 2025
Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer Flavio Briatore

Renault’s New CEO Reaffirms Alpine F1 Commitment, Rejects $1.2B Sale Offer
By August 16, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence

Geoffrey Hinton Warns: “Maternal AI” Could Be Humanity’s Only Hope Against Superintelligence
By August 17, 2025
Insta360’s Antigravity A1 Drone: A Game-Changing 360° FPV Experience for Creators

Insta360’s Antigravity A1 Drone: A Game-Changing 360° FPV Experience for Creators
By August 14, 2025
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2: New Playlists, Custom Search, and Start Time Revealed

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2: New Playlists, Custom Search, and Start Time Revealed
By August 14, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management Manoj Adlakha, Founder and CEO of RedBeryl™

Artificial Intelligence

RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
To Top
Loading...