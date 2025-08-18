Connect with us

Kings of Leon & Zach Bryan Surprise Song Debut in San Francisco

Kings of Leon & Zach Bryan Surprise Song Debut in San Francisco We're Onto something

Kings of Leon & Zach Bryan Surprise Song Debut in San Francisco

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park lit up on Friday, August 15, 2025, when Grammy-winning rock giants Kings of Leon shocked fans by bringing out country-folk star Zach Bryan for the surprise debut of a brand-new single. The track, titled “We’re Onto Something,” was performed for the very first time before a sold-out crowd of nearly 50,000 fans.

The song is set for official release on August 22 through Kings of Leon’s Love Tap Records imprint via Virgin Records and will be available on all major streaming platforms.



Building on “Bowery’s” Success

This isn’t the first time the Nashville rockers Kings of Leon and Zach Bryan have joined forces. Earlier this month, the two acts released “Bowery,” a collaboration that quickly skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s charts, proving the powerful crossover appeal of their partnership.

At the Golden Gate Park concert, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill returned the favor by joining Zach Bryan during his headlining set for a rousing reprise of “Bowery,” solidifying the duo’s onstage chemistry.

 

A Perfect Blend of Rock and Americana

The collaboration marks a bold step for both artists. Kings of Leon, known for arena rock anthems like “Use Somebody” and “Sex on Fire,” have been blending southern grit with mainstream rock for more than two decades. Zach Bryan, on the other hand, has rapidly ascended as one of country and Americana’s biggest new voices, captivating fans with raw, emotionally charged storytelling.

Together, their sound feels both fresh and nostalgic — bridging the worlds of rock, folk, and country in a way that resonates across generations of listeners. “We’re Onto Something” promises to further cement their place as one of 2025’s most buzzworthy collaborations.

Kings of Leon’s Ongoing Legacy

Since their 2003 debut, Kings of Leon have released nine studio albums and sold over 20 million records worldwide. Their ability to stay relevant through collaborations with artists like Bryan underscores their adaptability and lasting influence on the global music scene.

The band is currently in the middle of a massive international tour, with upcoming festival appearances in the United Kingdom, Norway, Ireland, France, and a highly anticipated return to California in September.

With “We’re Onto Something” set to drop on August 22, anticipation is high. Between the runaway success of “Bowery” and the electrifying San Francisco debut of their latest track, it’s clear Kings of Leon and Zach Bryan have tapped into something special — a collaboration that feels both unexpected and inevitable.

 

For fans lucky enough to witness the Golden Gate Park performance, it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment. For everyone else, the countdown is on until the single arrives.


