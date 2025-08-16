Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon Set to Rock Golden Gate Park with 50,000 Fans

San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Park is about to host another landmark music event. On Friday, Grammy-winning country sensation Zach Bryan and rock powerhouse Kings of Leon will take the stage in front of an estimated 50,000 fans, continuing the park’s streak of blockbuster summer concerts.

The event follows closely on the heels of Dead & Company’s electrifying show two weeks ago and last weekend’s Outside Lands Festival. With live music lighting up San Francisco throughout August, the city has become a hub for fans seeking both world-class performances and unforgettable festival vibes.

Star-Packed Lineup

Headliner Zach Bryan has quickly risen to the top of the country music scene, captivating audiences with raw, heartfelt storytelling and fan favorites like “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves. Bryan, who previously performed in Oakland in both 2023 and 2024, is no stranger to Bay Area crowds. In fact, during his 2023 Oakland stop, he surprised fans by inviting Oakland A’s slugger Brent Rooker to join him on stage.







Sharing the bill are Kings of Leon, the four-time Grammy winners best known for hits like “Use Somebody” and “Sex on Fire.” The Nashville-born band earned the prestigious Record of the Year award in 2010 and remain one of the most in-demand live acts across the globe.

Joining Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon at Golden Gate Park are country favorites Turnpike Troubadours and rising star Noeline Hofmann, rounding out a lineup that blends heartland authenticity with arena-ready rock.

Boosting the Bay Area Economy

Beyond the music, the concert is already leaving an economic mark. According to city officials, hotel bookings have surged by 53% during the concert dates, underscoring the impact of large-scale cultural events on local businesses. Restaurants, bars, and rideshare services are also expected to see significant increases in demand throughout the weekend.

“When we make space for creativity and celebration, the whole city benefits,” said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie during a press conference, praising the role of live music in uniting communities and driving economic growth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kings Of Leon (@kingsofleon)

Golden Gate Park: A Musical Landmark

Golden Gate Park has long been synonymous with cultural events, from Outside Lands Festival to historic free concerts that date back to the 1960s. This latest event further solidifies its reputation as one of the premier outdoor venues in the United States, blending natural beauty with the energy of live performance.

With a perfect Bay Area summer forecast of sunny skies and warm temperatures, Friday’s show promises to be one of the season’s most memorable nights. For fans of both country grit and rock swagger, Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon’s dual performance offers the ultimate soundtrack to San Francisco’s summer of music.