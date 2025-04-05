Sunburn Summer Fest Set to Light Up Shillong, Bengaluru with DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Vini Vici

India’s iconic music festival, Sunburn, is dialling up the heat this May with the launch of its brand-new Sunburn Summer Fest, an electrifying new chapter in Asia’s biggest EDM saga. Scheduled to debut in Shillong on May 10 and take Bengaluru by storm on May 11, the festival promises an unforgettable weekend filled with high-octane beats, immersive experiences, and a vibrant summer vibe. Unlike its December Goa edition, the Sunburn Summer Fest is a curated celebration of global and homegrown electronic talent aimed at refreshing India’s dance music culture with a unique summer twist. Dimitri Vegas, one half of the globally renowned DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Vini Vici, Israel’s psytrance powerhouse, headline the inaugural lineup, ensuring a sonic explosion fans won’t soon forget.

A New Sonic Journey

Set against the rolling hills of Shillong and the buzzing urban sprawl of Bengaluru, the festival will feature 3-4 international artists along with India’s top-tier EDM talent. Fans can expect thundering sets from DubVision and Third Party, two emerging names making waves in the progressive house scene. Meanwhile, local favourites such as Siana Catherine, Gary Daniel, Reuel Roy, Quills, and DJ Adrian will hold their own, showcasing the strength and diversity of India’s electronic music landscape.

But Sunburn Summer Fest isn’t just about the music—it’s an immersive, all-sensory celebration. Attendees will be treated to grand stage setups, vibrant art installations, and interactive summer-themed decor. It’s not just a concert; it’s a festival of culture, energy, and self-expression.

Tickets and Festival Partners

Tickets went live on March 29 via BookMyShow, starting at ₹1,200—a small price to pay for what promises to be one of the most unforgettable weekends of the year. The festival is produced by Spacebound and is backed by major sponsors, including Tuborg and Hyundai, with support from Meghalaya Tourism, Envision, and Boombox.

The exact venues in Shillong and Bengaluru are yet to be announced, but that hasn’t stopped excitement from snowballing across social media. The anticipation is palpable, and the festival’s official handles are buzzing with teasers, artist updates, and glimpses into what fans can expect.

Sunburn’s Expanding Global Footprint

Since its inception in 2007, Sunburn has grown into a global EDM phenomenon. Having hosted legends like Martin Garrix, Tiesto, David Guetta, and Hardwell, Sunburn has consistently bridged the gap between Indian fans and international stars. In 2024, it ranked #11 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 Festivals, placing it in the same league as Tomorrowland and Ultra Miami.

The Summer Fest marks another step in Sunburn’s global expansion, following previous outings in Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Australia.

As May draws closer, it’s time to grab your sunnies, gather your tribe, and prepare to lose yourself in the music. Whether you’re swaying in the Shillong breeze or dancing under Bengaluru’s neon skies, Sunburn Summer Fest promises a weekend where beats, bass, and summer vibes reign supreme.