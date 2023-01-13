After a three-year hiatus, India’s main auto show, Auto Expo, has returned to the industry. It is hosting automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar, and MG Motor India. However, many major automakers, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi, did not attend.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the event, which would feature five global launches and 75 product introductions. “We want to make the Indian automobile industry number one in the world as far as manufacturing is concerned but as far as road accidents are concerned, our target is to reduce by 50 per cent before the end of 2024,” Gadkari said in his address. He also stated that because the government does not want to make anything necessary, the auto industry should take action on its own to improve road safety.









The Union minister also sought industrial help on the scrapping side of the industry. He proposed that corporations give discounts to consumers who display their scrappage certifications when purchasing new autos. In his media conference, Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey stated that, although having only 1% of total automobiles, India accounts for 11% of total global mortality due to road accidents..

In keeping with the electrification trend in the industry, there was a greater participation of newer startup businesses who manufacture electric vehicles. Previously, some vehicle manufacturers had concerns about the venue’s remoteness and the expensive cost of participation.

This year’s exhibition has a distinct pavilion displaying technology advancements and a special focus on ethanol power trains for automobiles.

Manufacturers will present new breakthroughs on a variety of powertrain options, including biofuels like ethanol, gaseous fuels like CNG and LNG, electrification technologies, including EV and hybrid vehicles, and hydrogen at their separate pavilions as clean technology becomes the spotlight.