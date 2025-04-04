Connect with us

David Guetta, Sia, and Afrojack Perform ‘Titanium’ Live Together for the First Time at Ultra Music Festival

EDM

The Ultra Music Festival in Miami witnessed a moment of music history on Friday night as David Guetta, Sia, and Afrojack performed their 2011 hit “Titanium” live together for the first time. This surprise collaboration took place during Afrojack’s headlining set, marking a special celebration of the festival’s 25th anniversary.

The performance was a long time in the making. Despite “Titanium” being one of the biggest EDM anthems of the past decade, the trio had never performed it live before—largely due to Sia’s struggles with stage fright. However, the singer overcame her fears and took the stage, donning her signature wig and oversized bow.

The Moment the Crowd Had Been Waiting For

The excitement began when Afrojack teased the audience by playing a snippet of David Guetta’s hit “Sexy Bitch.” Moments later, David Guetta himself appeared on stage, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Then, to everyone’s amazement, Sia joined them, making her first-ever appearance at Ultra Music Festival.

Although “Titanium” was originally credited only to David Guetta and Sia, Afrojack played a crucial role in the song’s creation. He had declined to be officially credited at the time—something he later regretted. Before launching into the performance, Guetta made sure to acknowledge Afrojack’s contribution, calling him his “little brother” who helped push the track to completion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Guetta (@davidguetta)

An EDM Anthem That Stands the Test of Time

Released in 2011, “Titanium” quickly became a global smash hit, reaching the Top 10 in multiple countries and earning platinum certifications worldwide. The song’s powerful message of resilience and strength, combined with Sia’s soaring vocals and Guetta’s signature production, made it a timeless anthem.

Reflecting on their collaboration, David Guetta expressed his admiration for Sia, saying: “I’m so happy to be back working with Sia again! She’s one of the greatest voices and songwriters of our generation, and it feels like we’ve had this special connection ever since we wrote ‘Titanium’ back in 2011.”

Their chemistry was on full display during Friday’s performance, as the trio delivered an electrifying rendition of the track that had the entire festival crowd singing along.

More Surprises: “Beautiful People” and “Never Forget You”

The surprises didn’t end with “Titanium.” Sia stayed onstage to perform her new David Guetta-assisted single, “Beautiful People,” further solidifying their continued partnership. Meanwhile, Afrojack also took the opportunity to showcase his latest track, “Never Forget You.”

This milestone performance at the Ultra Music Festival was not only a nostalgic moment for fans but also a celebration of electronic music’s evolution. For years, “Titanium” has been a festival favourite, and seeing its creators unite for the first time made it a night to remember.

With Sia, David Guetta, and Afrojack back in the studio together, fans can only hope for more collaborations that will shape the next era of electronic dance music.


