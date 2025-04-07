Connect with us

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Lives On Under a New Name in Raleigh

Fans of J. Cole and his Dreamville Festival have reason to celebrate, even as the festival prepares to host its final edition under its original name. Despite earlier announcements that the North Carolina-based festival would be ending in 2024, organizers have now confirmed that the celebration of hip-hop and community will continue — just with a new identity.

At a recent press conference, Dreamville and Roc Nation promoter Sascha Stone Guttfreund revealed that the Raleigh festival is not going away but evolving. While details on the new branding remain under wraps, Guttfreund emphasized the event’s long-term future in the city. “We’re going to be here for years to come,” he said. “This is a multi-year deal, and we’re so excited to be working with the city of Raleigh together on something new and exciting.”

New Name, Same Spirit

Dreamville festival, originally launched in 2018, quickly became a signature event for J Cole’s Dreamville brand, drawing fans from across the country to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park. According to Sascha Stone Guttfreund, the newly reimagined festival will continue to be held at that same location for at least the next four years.

While the new name hasn’t been disclosed, Raleigh City Manager Marchell Adams-David confirmed that J Cole will still be involved, even if he isn’t headlining. “He is totally committed to this community, and he is totally committed to this festival,” she said, adding that the Dreamville label will still be used “to a certain extent.”

For fans and organizers alike, the focus is on preserving the family-like atmosphere that Dreamville has cultivated over the years. “We wanted to keep the feeling of just the community. We call it our family reunion,” said Ib Hamad, J. Cole’s longtime manager and business partner. “A lot of people from all over the world and from all 50 states come in, and it’s good to be able to do it here in North Carolina.”

 

A Star-Studded Farewell for Dreamville Festival

Before the rebrand takes effect, fans will have one last chance to experience Dreamville Festival in its original form. The final edition, set to take place this weekend, boasts a massive lineup that includes J. Cole himself, along with Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys, Big Tymers, Erykah Badu, and 21 Savage.

The two-day event will also feature performances from GloRilla, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ludacris, Tems, Chief Keef, Wale, Coco Jones, Ab-Soul, Young Nudy, Keyshia Cole, and BigXthaPlug — a fitting sendoff for a festival that has consistently celebrated hip-hop’s diversity and cultural reach.

Though the Dreamville Festival name may be retired, its essence will live on in a new form — one that continues to highlight music, community, and J Cole’s deep-rooted ties to Raleigh. With a multi-year commitment in place, fans can expect the same energy, passion, and unity, just under a fresh banner. As one chapter closes, another begins — and the music plays on.


