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Taylor Sheridan ‘Pissed’ Over Ed Harris’ ‘Dutton Ranch’ Rant

Taylor Sheridan ‘Pissed’ Over Ed Harris’ ‘Dutton Ranch’ Rant Season 2 Yellowstone Spinoff

Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan ‘Pissed’ Over Ed Harris’ ‘Dutton Ranch’ Rant

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Drama is brewing behind the scenes of Dutton Ranch, and this time the tension reportedly involves one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors and the creator behind the modern western empire. Taylor Sheridan is said to be “pissed” after Ed Harris publicly criticized his role in the Yellowstone spinoff, claiming he felt misled about the size of his character and was so frustrated that he considered quitting during the first season.

But despite the apparent fallout, Ed Harris is reportedly staying, and his role could actually become much bigger in Season 2.

Ed Harris’ ‘Dutton Ranch’ Frustration Explodes

Harris, who plays veterinarian Everett McKinney, opened up about his frustrations in a recent interview with Variety. The Oscar-nominated actor claimed he had been told, before signing on to the Paramount+ series, that his character would be one of four major figures driving the story.

According to Harris, that expectation quickly changed. “I felt a little bit misled,” he said, explaining that he had been promised a substantially larger role.

The actor also said he became increasingly frustrated after a scene he expected to appear in was cut. Ed Harris claimed the experience became so aggravating that he asked his representatives midway through filming to “get him the f–k out of” the series.

His blunt comments immediately ignited speculation about whether he would return for the next season.

Taylor Sheridan Reportedly Furious

Now, according to a source cited by the Daily Mail, Taylor Sheridan was not impressed by Ed Harris’ public criticism.

“Ed Harris will remain on the show and his role will get even bigger,” the source reportedly said.

The insider claimed Ed Harris’ comments “pissed Taylor Sheridan off”, but added that Sheridan intends to follow through on his original promise to give Harris more screen time.

The source also characterized Harris as “prickly” and suggested the actor had made himself look like he had a large ego.

However, the insider acknowledged the obvious reason Sheridan may be willing to look beyond the confrontation: Harris is a major acting talent. “He can be prickly. But he’s great on screen,” the source reportedly said.

Representatives for Ed Harris did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Harris’ Character Could Get a Major Upgrade

The reported decision to expand Everett McKinney’s role could turn the controversy into an unexpected win for Ed Harris.

The actor had complained that his character felt “inconsequential”, particularly compared with what he believed he had been promised before joining the show.

His comments suggested the problem wasn’t simply screen time. Harris appeared frustrated that the character’s narrative importance did not match the expectations established during negotiations.

That could change dramatically in Season 2.

Harris is already signed to return, while the next chapter of Dutton Ranch is scheduled to begin production next year.

‘Dutton Ranch’ Keeps the Yellowstone Drama Alive

The controversy comes as Sheridan continues expanding the Yellowstone universe.

“Dutton Ranch” features a major ensemble that includes Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson alongside Harris.

The series debuted amid enormous expectations because of Sheridan’s reputation for creating high-stakes western dramas and the popularity of the broader Yellowstone franchise.

With Harris now expected to receive more material, Season 2 could give audiences a very different Everett McKinney.

Ironically, the actor’s explosive criticism may have helped put his character back at the center of the conversation.

Bigger Role, Bigger Feud?

For now, neither Sheridan nor Harris has publicly confirmed the reported backstage dispute.

What is clear is that Harris remains attached to “Dutton Ranch”, and reports suggest his character is headed for significantly more screen time.

That makes the Season 2 storyline particularly intriguing. After telling Hollywood that he felt underused, Harris may get exactly what he wanted even if the road there reportedly left Sheridan furious.

  • Taylor Sheridan ‘Pissed’ Over Ed Harris’ ‘Dutton Ranch’ Rant Season 2 Yellowstone Spinoff
  • Taylor Sheridan ‘Pissed’ Over Ed Harris’ ‘Dutton Ranch’ Rant Season 2 Yellowstone Spinoff

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