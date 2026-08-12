Marriage gets brutally complicated when Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green turn on each other in the explosive trailer for Just Play Dead, an upcoming action thriller built around embezzlement, insurance fraud, murder and a very dangerous marriage.

The film, directed by Casino Royale filmmaker Martin Campbell, puts Samuel L Jackson and Eva Green at the center of a twisted game of deception in which neither spouse can be trusted and staying alive could be the biggest problem of all.

Just Play Dead is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on August 28, followed by an on-demand release on September 1.

Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green Plot a Murder

Samuel L. Jackson plays Jack Wolfe, a man who discovers that his carefully constructed financial empire is about to collapse.

In the Just Play Dead trailer, Samuel L. Jackson’s Jack reveals to his wife Nora, played by Eva Green, that they have been living on embezzled money and could be facing prison within weeks. But Jack has already devised a solution.

He reveals that he is insured for $30 million and proposes an elaborate plan in which Nora helps arrange his apparent murder.

The catch? Jack believes the scheme will leave his wife financially secure while protecting their criminal secrets.

His explanation is chillingly simple: Nora has become a major shareholder, and he believes their marital relationship could prevent her from being forced to testify against him. That is where the plan begins to unravel.

Nora Has Plans of Her Own

Nora isn’t content to simply follow Jack’s script. After meeting Chad, played by Jason Fernández, she begins considering whether the perfect murder might actually be an opportunity to eliminate Jack and walk away with everything.

What follows is described as a tropical game of cat and mouse, with husband and wife repeatedly attempting to outmaneuver each other. The trailer makes it clear that neither Jack nor Nora is willing to play fair.

And just when their increasingly dangerous scheme becomes complicated enough, federal investigators enter the picture.

Nora even resorts to seduction to manipulate the detective investigating the case, adding another layer to an already tangled web of betrayal.

‘Three People Can Keep a Secret…’

The movie’s darkly comic tone comes through in one particularly memorable line from Jack.

“You know what they say,” he says, “three people can keep a secret if two of them are dead.”

It is the perfect summary of a story where every character appears to have a hidden agenda.

Rather than presenting a straightforward insurance-fraud thriller, Just Play Dead appears to lean heavily into twists, double-crosses, and shifting loyalties.

The tropical setting also gives the film a glossy backdrop for its increasingly sinister plot.

Martin Campbell Brings a Veteran Touch

Martin Campbell directs the film after building a reputation for high-energy action and espionage movies, most notably the James Bond thriller Casino Royale.

The film also stars Eoin Macken and María Pedraza, alongside Jackson, Green and Fernández.

Campbell’s involvement could give Just Play Dead the polished action-thriller edge needed to match its elaborate deception-driven storyline.

Jackson and Green Reunite

Just Play Dead also marks another collaboration between Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green.

The pair previously appeared together in the 2016 fantasy adventure Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

Their reunion is considerably darker this time, with the actors playing spouses whose marriage appears to be built on secrets, money and mutual manipulation.

If the trailer is any indication, audiences shouldn’t expect a traditional love story.

In Just Play Dead, the question isn’t whether Jack and Nora love each other.