Diddy’s Ex-Assistant and Ex-Basketball Star Claims Music Mogul Got “Extremely Creative” on Drugs

Despite the shocking claims, Brendan Paul insisted he wouldn’t knowingly work for a criminal. “Absolutely not,” he said when defense attorney Brian Steel asked if he believed Sean Diddy Combs had committed crimes.
The ongoing federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs took a dramatic turn on Friday when a former personal assistant and ex-college basketball player testified that the hip-hop icon got “extremely creative” while using drugs.

Brendan Paul, a 26-year-old former Syracuse University walk-on basketball player, revealed during his immunity-protected testimony that he was hired by Combs and later became entangled in the rapper’s inner circle — and his alleged drug-fueled lifestyle.

Paul, who was arrested in March 2024 at a Miami airport for carrying cocaine and marijuana — drugs he says belonged toSean Diddy Combs — provided disturbing insights into his 18-month stint working for the embattled artist. His testimony comes as federal prosecutors near the end of their six-week case, which has already included shocking statements from ex-girlfriends, employees, male sex workers, and even a surprise courthouse appearance by Ye (formerly Kanye West).



Brendan Paul described moments of loyalty and recklessness, saying that Sean Diddy Combs asked him to buy drugs “five to ten times” and even once encouraged him to try “tusi” — a pink variant of cocaine — to test its quality. “I wanted to prove my loyalty,” Brendan Paul told Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavic, adding, “I thought it was good. We continued on with our night.”

He also testified that the cocaine found during his airport arrest had been forgotten in a bag after “sweeping” Sean Diddy Combs’ hotel room. Paul said he had no intention of carrying it to the airport and only realized what happened when authorities questioned him.

Despite the shocking claims, Brendan Paul insisted he wouldn’t knowingly work for a criminal. “Absolutely not,” he said when defense attorney Brian Steel asked if he believed Sean Diddy Combs had committed crimes.

Yet the emotional complexity of the situation emerged when Slavic asked Paul how he now felt about Sean Diddy Combs. “It’s complicated,” he responded.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Asserts ‘Swinger Lifestyle’ Defense Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial

Defense attorneys have maintained that while Sean Diddy Combs’ private life has been exposed, including instances of domestic violence, he has not committed federal crimes. Combs remains held without bail at a Brooklyn federal detention facility following his September 2024 arrest.

Brendan Paul, once a 6-foot-2 guard who barely played during his college career at Syracuse and later transferred to Fairmont State, has now become a central figure in one of the music industry’s most sensational legal dramas.

As the defense prepares to present its case next week, Sean Diddy Combs’ reputation continues to unravel, with allegations painting a picture of a chaotic lifestyle driven by control, excess, and intensely loyal enablers.


