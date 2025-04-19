Morgan Wallen Assembles Star Power for New Album I’m the Problem

Country superstar Morgan Wallen is gearing up to release his fourth studio album, I’m the Problem, on May 16—and the project is already making headlines for its star-studded lineup. Wallen is enlisting big names like Tate McRae, Post Malone, HARDY, Eric Church, and Ernest for what looks to be one of the most ambitious crossover albums of the year.

With 36 tracks and contributions from 49 songwriters, the new album promises a diverse and expansive mix of emotions, genres, and sonic experimentation. Wallen co-wrote 22 of the songs, reflecting his deep personal investment in the project.

“We were trying to dig deep on things and trying to find new angles. I feel like there’s a lot of stuff that I haven’t said in this record, which I’m really, really proud of.”

Collaborations That Turn Heads

Among the album’s most talked-about features is “What I Want,” a collaboration with Canadian pop star Tate McRae. The blend of Wallen’s Southern grit and Tate McRae’s emotional edge hints at a track aimed far beyond country charts.

Meanwhile, Post Malone joins Wallen on the newly announced single “I Ain’t Comin’ Back,”. It’s a follow-up to their 2024 chart-topping hit “I Had Some Help,” which blurred genre lines and brought both artists critical and commercial success. Other notable collaborations include Eric Church on “Number 3 and Number 7” and HARDY on “Come Back As A Redneck.”

Tour Plans and Stadium Dreams

Following the album’s release, Wallen will launch the I’m the Problem tour on June 20 at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The summer stadium run will feature an impressive lineup of openers, including Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, and Koe Wetzel. Given the album’s range and high-profile guests, fans can expect live performances that push the boundaries of a typical country concert.

Genre-Blending Experiment

Morgan Wallen’s new record continues his trend of redefining country music’s edges. While rooted in Nashville tradition, I’m the Problem embraces influences from pop, rock, and hip-hop. The tracklist features songs like “Superman,” “20 Cigarettes,” and “Dark Till Daylight,” which explore vulnerability, heartbreak, and redemption.

At the same time, he doesn’t shy away from rowdy, Southern-themed tracks like “Skoal, Chevy, and Browning” and “Jack and Jill,” ensuring there’s plenty of grit alongside the gloss.

After years of success—and controversy—I’m the Problem feels like a self-aware pivot. The title of the new album itself nods to public scrutiny Wallen has faced in recent years, yet the album seems determined to let the music speak louder than any headlines.

With a career now stretching across pop charts, country airwaves, and stadium stages, Wallen’s latest project looks poised to define not just his future but the direction of modern country music itself.

Track List