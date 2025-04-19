Album Announcement
Morgan Wallen Assembles Star Power for New Album I’m the Problem
Country superstar Morgan Wallen is gearing up to release his fourth studio album, I’m the Problem, on May 16—and the project is already making headlines for its star-studded lineup. Wallen is enlisting big names like Tate McRae, Post Malone, HARDY, Eric Church, and Ernest for what looks to be one of the most ambitious crossover albums of the year.
With 36 tracks and contributions from 49 songwriters, the new album promises a diverse and expansive mix of emotions, genres, and sonic experimentation. Wallen co-wrote 22 of the songs, reflecting his deep personal investment in the project.
“We were trying to dig deep on things and trying to find new angles. I feel like there’s a lot of stuff that I haven’t said in this record, which I’m really, really proud of.”
Collaborations That Turn Heads
Among the album’s most talked-about features is “What I Want,” a collaboration with Canadian pop star Tate McRae. The blend of Wallen’s Southern grit and Tate McRae’s emotional edge hints at a track aimed far beyond country charts.
Meanwhile, Post Malone joins Wallen on the newly announced single “I Ain’t Comin’ Back,”. It’s a follow-up to their 2024 chart-topping hit “I Had Some Help,” which blurred genre lines and brought both artists critical and commercial success. Other notable collaborations include Eric Church on “Number 3 and Number 7” and HARDY on “Come Back As A Redneck.”
Morgan Wallen and Post Malone Reunite for New Single ‘I Ain’t Comin’ Back’
Tour Plans and Stadium Dreams
Following the album’s release, Wallen will launch the I’m the Problem tour on June 20 at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The summer stadium run will feature an impressive lineup of openers, including Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, and Koe Wetzel. Given the album’s range and high-profile guests, fans can expect live performances that push the boundaries of a typical country concert.
Genre-Blending Experiment
Morgan Wallen’s new record continues his trend of redefining country music’s edges. While rooted in Nashville tradition, I’m the Problem embraces influences from pop, rock, and hip-hop. The tracklist features songs like “Superman,” “20 Cigarettes,” and “Dark Till Daylight,” which explore vulnerability, heartbreak, and redemption.
At the same time, he doesn’t shy away from rowdy, Southern-themed tracks like “Skoal, Chevy, and Browning” and “Jack and Jill,” ensuring there’s plenty of grit alongside the gloss.
After years of success—and controversy—I’m the Problem feels like a self-aware pivot. The title of the new album itself nods to public scrutiny Wallen has faced in recent years, yet the album seems determined to let the music speak louder than any headlines.
With a career now stretching across pop charts, country airwaves, and stadium stages, Wallen’s latest project looks poised to define not just his future but the direction of modern country music itself.
Track List
- I’m The Problem (Morgan Wallen, Grady Block, Jamie McLaughlin, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
- I Got Better (Morgan Wallen, Blake Pendergrass, Chase McGill, Ryan Vojtesak, Ernest Keith Smith, Michael Hardy)
- Superman (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, James Maddocks)
- What I Want (feat.. Tate McRae) (Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Joe Reeves)
- Just In Case (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass, Alex Bak)
- Interlude (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block)
- Falling Apart (Morgan Wallen, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)
- Skoal, Chevy, and Browning (Joe Fox, Chase McGill, Josh Miller)
- Eyes Are Closed (Wallen, John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Ryan Vojtesak)
- Kick Myself (Morgan Wallen, Rocky Block, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, James Maddocks)
- 20 Cigarettes (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Miller)
- TN (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Chase McGill, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak, Geoff Warburton)
- Missing (Wallen, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass, Ryan Vojtesak, Luis Witkiewitz)
- Where’d That Girl Go (Morgan Wallen, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Blake Pendergrass, Joe Reeves, Geoff Warburton)
- Genesis (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Rocky Block, Jacob Durrett, Blake Pendergrass, Ryan Vojtesak, James Maddocks)
- Revelation (Trannie Anderson, Rodney Clawson, Nicolle Galyon, Chris Tompkins)
- Number 3 and Number 7 (feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass)
- Kiss Her In Front Of You (John Byron, Jaxson Free, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley, Ryan Vojtesak)
- If You Were Mine (Chris Tompkins, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia, Geoff Warburton)
- Don’t We (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, Ashley Gorley, Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron)
- Come Back As A Redneck (feat. HARDY) (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Michael Hardy, James Maddocks)
- Love Somebody (Morgan Wallen, John Byron, Shaun Frank, Nicholas Gale, Ashley Gorley, Yaakov Gruzman, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv, Steve Francis Richard Mastroianni, Martina Sorbara, Ryan Vojtesak)
- Dark Til Daylight (Rocky Block, Chris Tompkins, Jimmy Robbins)
- The Dealer (feat. ERNEST) (Blake Pendergrass)
- Leavin’s The Least I Could Do (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Josh Miller, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
- Jack and Jill (Jacob Hackworth, Jared Mullins, Ned Cameron)
- I Ain’t Comin’ Back (feat. Post Malone) (Morgan Wallen, Louis Bell, Michael Hardy, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)
- Nothin’ Left (Josh Miller, Greylan James, Matt Jenkins)
- Drinking Til It Does (Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins)
- Smile (Morgan Wallen, Rocky Block, John Byron, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Luis Witkiewitz)
- Working Man’s Song (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass, Rocky Block)
- Whiskey In Reverse (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Michael Hardy)
- Crazy Eyes (Chris Tompkins, Josh Miller, Jessie Jo Dillon, Daniel Ross)
- LA Night (Chris Tompkins, Travis Wood, Josh Miller)
- Miami (Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak, Ernest Keith Smith, Blake Pendergrass, Chase McGill, Michael Hardy, Dean Dillon, Hank Cochran, Royce Porter)
- Lies Lies Lies (Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, Daniel Ross, Chris Tompkins)
- I’m A Little Crazy (Michael Hardy, Smith Ahnquist, Hunter Phelps, Jameson Rodgers)