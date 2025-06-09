Charlamagne Drops Bombshell: Drake Allegedly Gave “Green Light” for Attack

In a bombshell revelation that’s shaking the hip-hop world, Charlamagne Tha God suggested during a recent episode of the Brilliant Idiots podcast that Drake may have once ordered an attack on him, allegedly putting a “green light” on the radio personality years ago.

The claim came in the form of a chilling story involving G-Eazy’s former security guards. Charlamagne Tha God recounted how the towering bodyguards once pulled him aside with a startling confession: “We were told when we see you, just do it. All bills will be paid.” Although the guards never stated who issued the order, the implication was clear, and hip-hop fans believe all signs point to Drake.

Charlamagne didn’t mention Drake by name, but his cryptic phrasing led many to connect the dots. “He’s not like us,” he said, followed by a reference to lawsuits, fueling speculation that the OVO superstar was the mystery figure behind the supposed order.

For longtime followers of rap culture, the tension between Charlamagne and Drake is nothing new. The two have had an icy relationship for years, marked by shady interviews, subtle shots, and occasional barbs exchanged through music and media. But this allegation takes their beef to an entirely new—and potentially dangerous—level.







“You know how bodyguards work—they’ll find a way to assault you and make it seem like you were out of pocket,” an anonymous industry insider told AllHipHop. “These guys are trained to make it look clean.”

According to Charlamagne Tha God, the incident never escalated. “I just thank God for always blessing me. That’s why I know every time I got jumped or punched in the face, I was supposed to,” he said, in a characteristically offbeat moment of reflection.

Drake has yet to respond to the claim. But the internet is already ablaze with fan theories, reactions, and reminders of Drake’s past controversies—from alleged backstage altercations to cryptic lyrics that now seem eerily close to home.

This revelation adds yet another twist to the already heated 2025 hip-hop landscape, following a year marked by lyrical warfare, surprise diss tracks, and heightened scrutiny of the rap industry’s biggest stars.