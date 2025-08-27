Connect with us

Drake and PartyNextDoor Drop 19 Crowdsourced Music Videos for “Somebody Loves Me”

Drake and PartyNextDoor Drop 19 Crowdsourced Music Videos for “Somebody Loves Me”

6God has never been one to follow traditional rules for music rollouts, and his latest project proves it again. Drake teamed up with longtime collaborator PartyNextDoor to release 19 unique music videos for their joint single “Somebody Loves Me”—each directed by fans who won a one-of-a-kind crowdsourcing contest.

The initiative began in May when streamer Kai Cenat announced the “Somebody Loves Me” music video contest on Twitch, inviting aspiring filmmakers to submit their treatments. Twenty finalists were awarded $15,000 each to bring their visions to life, with Drake and Kai Cenat emphasizing that the competition was designed to give new and emerging directors a global platform.

“Our finalists represent a diverse range of experience levels, including a few first-time directors,” Drake’s official site, Drake Related, stated. “We wanted to showcase talent and creativity, not just industry connections.”

Though the contest promised 20 winners, only 19 completed videos of Somebody Loves Me have been released as of press time.



A Wild Range of Visuals – Drake and PartyNextDoor Turn Fans Into Directors

The final results are anything but ordinary. In one standout clip, Toronto-based Jordan Sook Studios reimagined Drake and PartyNextDoor as digitized, Muppet-like puppets, partying alongside real women. Another video, directed by Seyi.KG, featured digitized dark-skinned women covered in body paint, moving seductively through a golden library.

The videos, now streaming on Drake Related, span surreal art pieces, animated skits, and experimental short films—each adding a new layer of interpretation to the Drake and PartyNextDoor $$$4U album track.

Drake’s Creative Risks Pay Off

Drake’s decision to spotlight fresh voices reflects both his business acumen and his longstanding interest in internet culture. With Kai Cenat—a Twitch sensation with millions of viewers—fronting the rollout, the Somebody Loves Me music video contest bridged music and streaming culture in a way few major artists have attempted.

It also highlights a larger shift in music marketing: artists increasingly outsourcing creativity to fans and blurring the lines between audience and production team. For Drake, who already dominated headlines in 2024 for his feud with Kendrick Lamar, the move keeps him at the center of innovation.

Meanwhile, Drake Keeps Stirring Headlines

The video drop follows the release of Drake’s July single, “What Did I Miss?”, which fans first heard via a livestream dubbed “Iceman Episode One.” The track threw more shade at Lamar, referencing the rapper’s 2024 Pop Out concert and reigniting buzz around their historic battle.

Drake is also embroiled in a high-profile lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the label of defamation over Lamar’s viral diss track “Not Like Us.” UMG CEO Lucian Grainge has firmly rejected the claims, calling them “groundless and ridiculous.”

See all 19 Videos here. 


