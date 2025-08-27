Bianca Censori Reportedly Saving $10 Million “Divorce Fund” While Kanye West Faces Financial Freefall

Connect with us

Since marrying Kanye West in late 2022, Bianca Censori—an architect who once worked at Yeezy—has become central to his ever-theatrical public image. Whether it’s attending events in barely-there outfits or performing headline-grabbing PDA, she has leaned into the spectacle.
Kanye West has made headlines for decades with his unpredictable behavior, canceled contracts, and mounting controversies. But while the rapper reportedly faces deepening financial strain, insiders say his wife, Bianca Censori, is quietly turning their chaotic relationship into her own financial safety net.

According to RadarOnline, Bianca Censori has been pocketing significant payouts for participating in Kanye West’s bizarre public antics, including their viral tongue kiss at a South Korea concert after-party. Sources claim Kanye West pays her around $250,000 per stunt, with Censori allegedly saving every penny.

“She’s very savvy and squirreling it all away,” the insider said. “Word is, she’s got somewhere near $10 million right now, maybe more. When this is all said and done, she’ll have a nice cushion—which she feels she deserves for putting up with his nonsense.”



A Marriage Built on Public Spectacle

Since marrying Kanye West in late 2022, Bianca Censori—an architect who once worked at Yeezy—has become central to his ever-theatrical public image. Whether it’s attending events in barely-there outfits or performing headline-grabbing PDA, she has leaned into the spectacle.

Insiders allege Kanye West sees this as a form of financial domination, paying her for outrageous acts that feed his ego while also keeping her tethered to his orbit. However, for Censori, the arrangement seems less about love and more about achieving long-term financial independence.

“She’s playing the game,” the insider claimed. “And unlike Kanye, she’s winning.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bianca Censori (@biancacensori)

Kanye West’s Cash Crisis

While Bianca Censori allegedly builds her financial cushion, Kanye West’s empire seems to be unraveling. Once valued at billions thanks to his Adidas Yeezy line and music catalog, his net worth has taken repeated hits since brands and investors severed ties amid his string of inflammatory remarks.

He has been banned from performing in several countries, cutting off vital tour income. Meanwhile, real estate ventures have soured, contracts have dried up, and his lavish spending continues unchecked.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy

Kanye West recently listed his Calabasas condo, which was awarded to him after his divorce from Kim Kardashian, for under $3 million. Insiders reportedly dismissed the sale as “chicken feed” compared to his looming debts, which include unpaid taxes and property penalties.

“The trouble for Kanye is that he’s running out of cash,” the source explained. “It’s going to end in disaster.”

Bianca Censori with Kanye West

Divorce on the Horizon?

For now,  Bianca Censori remains by Kanye West’s side in public, but insiders suggest her growing “divorce fund” is no accident. With her alleged $10 million stash, she may be preparing for a clean break if and when Kanye’s financial implosion becomes unavoidable.

“The only person making out like a bandit is Bianca,” the insider concluded.

