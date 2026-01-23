Connect with us

Nicki Minaj Avoids Court-Ordered Sale of $20 Million Mansion

Kenneth Petty Husband Thomas Weidenmüller, a German security guard

Hip Hop/ Rap

Nicki Minaj Avoids Court-Ordered Sale of $20 Million Mansion

Nicki Minaj has narrowly avoided losing her $20 million Hidden Hills mansion after making a last-minute payment to satisfy a $500,000 assault judgment stemming from a 2019 incident during her Nicki Wrld Tour. The eleventh-hour move came just as a Los Angeles judge was preparing to order the forced sale of the luxury property to enforce the unpaid debt.

The case centers on Thomas Weidenmüller, a German security guard who alleged he was assaulted by Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, backstage at a concert in Frankfurt, Germany. After years of legal wrangling and missed deadlines, the payment was finally made moments before the court was set to take drastic action.

Judge Halts Forced Sale After Last-Minute Payment

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cindy Pánuco had been poised to approve the sale of Nicki Minaj’s 11,000-square-foot home when Thomas Weidenmüller’s lawyer, Paul Saso, informed the court that the judgment had been fully satisfied.

“In an eleventh-hour development, the judgment debtors have satisfied the judgment,” Saso told the court, effectively stopping the sale. Outside the courthouse, the attorney said his client was “incredibly gratified and happy,” calling the outcome long overdue after years of legal resistance.

The mansion, valued at roughly $20 million, carried a mortgage lien of more than $13 million. Had the sale gone forward, the remaining proceeds—estimated at around $6 million—would have gone back to Minaj after debts were cleared.

Assault Allegations Date Back to 2019 Tour

The lawsuit traces back to March 2019, when Nicki Minaj was performing at Frankfurt’s Festhalle arena. According to court filings, Minaj allegedly berated a female security guard after a fan breached the stage barricade. Thomas Weidenmüller, who was head of security that night, claims he intervened to protect the guard, which allegedly enraged Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty.

Thomas Weidenmüller alleges that later that evening, he was summoned to Nicki Minaj’s dressing room, where Kenneth Petty punched him in the face. He reportedly spent over a week in the hospital with a broken jaw and underwent multiple surgeries.

Default Judgment and Years of Stonewalling

Thomas Weidenmüller sued Minaj and Petty in 2022 for battery, negligence, and conspiracy. After the couple failed to respond, a default judgment of just over $500,000 was awarded in 2024. Attempts to collect the money—including garnishments and levies—were unsuccessful, leading to the move to force the sale of Minaj’s home.

Saso said he never expected the case to go so far. “It required us going to the one-yard line,” he noted, emphasizing how close the court came to selling the property.

Don Lemon Claps Back at Nicki Minaj Over ICE Protest Report and Slur

Ongoing Controversy Surrounding Minaj and Petty

The legal resolution arrives amid renewed scrutiny of Nicki Minaj’s public statements and political appearances, as well as Kenneth Petty’s past criminal history, including a prior attempted rape conviction and probation for failing to register as a sex offender.

While Minaj’s representative declined to comment, the last-minute payment closes a long-running legal chapter—one that nearly cost the global rap superstar one of her most prized assets.

