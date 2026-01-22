Drake Becomes First Rapper to Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams in 2026

Drake has kicked off 2026 by once again redefining dominance in the streaming era, officially becoming the first rapper to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams in 2026, reaching the milestone in just 20 days—and notably, without releasing a new solo album.

At a time when most artists rely on tightly planned rollouts, viral moments, and relentless promotion, Drake’s achievement stands out for its simplicity. There was no surprise drop, no headline-grabbing single, and no fresh project attached to the numbers. Instead, it was the quiet, relentless pull of his catalog that carried him past the billion-stream mark.

Catalog Power That Refuses to Slow Down

While Drake’s long-rumoured project ICEMAN remains unreleased, his existing body of work continues to perform like a living, breathing organism. Songs released nearly a decade ago are still generating massive daily streams, proving that his music doesn’t age—it circulates.

A major contributor to the 2026 surge is the renewed streaming life of “One Dance.” Already Drake’s most-streamed song of all time, the 2016 global hit has experienced a fresh wave of popularity at the start of the year, pulling both longtime fans and new listeners back into his discography.

Alongside it, staples like “God’s Plan” and “Passionfruit” remain evergreen, stacking numbers regardless of season, trend cycles, or cultural context. Few artists, in any genre, have catalog tracks that continue to perform at this level so long after release.

Drake’s Streaming Blueprint Is Still Untouchable

Drake’s ability to dominate Spotify without new music highlights a rare phenomenon: an artist whose back catalog behaves like a current release schedule. His songs are constantly rediscovered, replayed, and recontextualized, allowing him to compete with—and outperform—artists actively promoting new projects.

This milestone further cements Drake’s position as one of the most commercially resilient artists of the streaming era. While debates around relevance and competition continue online, the data tells a much clearer story. Drake doesn’t need to chase moments; his music creates them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

What Happens When ICEMAN Finally Drops?

Perhaps the most striking aspect of this achievement is its timing. If Drake can cross 1 billion Spotify streams in 20 days while effectively on cruise control, the arrival of ICEMAN could turn the rest of 2026 into a victory lap.

With anticipation quietly building and his catalog already doing historic numbers, Drake’s next move may not be about proving anything—just extending a run that shows no signs of slowing down.