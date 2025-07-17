Connect with us

Drake’s OVO x Chelsea FC Capsule Fronted by Central Cee Blends Football with Streetwear Heat

Drake’s OVO x Chelsea FC Capsule Fronted by Central Cee Blends Football with Streetwear Heat

Drake is making headlines yet again — and this time, it’s not for a festival performance or chart-topping single. Instead, the October’s Very Own (OVO) mogul has teamed up with Chelsea FC for a high-impact, streetwear-meets-football collab that’s already turning heads across both the fashion and sports worlds. The OVO x Chelsea FC capsule collection dropped hot on the heels of Drake’s three-night headlining run at the Wireless Festival in London, further cementing his transatlantic influence. Bridging the gap between Toronto and London, the collection carries the tagline: “Two cities. One heartbeat.”

Fronting the lookbook is none other than Central Cee, one of the UK’s most prominent rap exports and a fitting choice to represent the city’s intersection of football and fashion. Styled in the collection’s hero pieces, Central Cee brings a gritty swagger to the visuals, capturing the raw energy of both OVO’s signature style and Chelsea’s bold club identity.



At the center of the collection is the OVO x Chelsea Varsity Jacket, a standout piece made in Canada with premium wool and leather. Loaded with embroidered patches, it’s the ultimate nod to legacy, club pride, and OVO craftsmanship. Also included are short- and long-sleeved T-shirts, a Rugby shirt, a heavyweight hoodie, and a collaborative cap — all proudly showcasing the co-branded insignia.

Drake’s OVO and Red Bull Racing F1 Set to Launch High-Octane Partnership

That logo, by the way, is more than just a mash-up. It’s a bold fusion of OVO’s iconic owl and Chelsea’s legendary lion, representing the cultural synergy between Drake’s streetwear empire and one of the Premier League’s most storied football clubs.

The Instagram caption announcing the collab sets the tone: “Rooted in legacy. Charged by passion. A collaboration where culture moves with confidence, and street style meets sport excellence.”

For fans of either brand — or both — the drop is more than just merch; it’s a moment—a statement of cultural convergence that’s part football fandom, part fashion statement, and all Drake.

Drake Announces Return of OVO Fest 2025 at Central Cee Concert in Toronto

The OVO x Chelsea FC collection is available now via the official OVO and Chelsea FC webstores, and early buzz suggests a sellout is imminent. Between Central Cee’s influence and Drake’s global reach, this capsule has already earned “grail” status among collectors and casual fans alike.

With the release, Drake continues his reign as both a hip-hop icon and a style tastemaker, proving once again that when it comes to fashion collabs, few can command a global audience quite like the 6 God.


