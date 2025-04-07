Drake Calls Out Justin Bieber for Ignored DM

Drake may rule the charts, but even he can get ghosted. Over the weekend, the Canadian rapper stirred up buzz online after revealing that fellow pop star Justin Bieber didn’t respond to his message about a potential collaboration.

The Instagram Moment That Sparked It All

It all began when Justin Bieber posted an open invitation on Instagram: “Dm me if u wanna make music together.”

Thousands of fans and fellow artists responded, including Kehlani, Big Sean, Jaden Smith, and Bailey Zimmerman. But it was Drake’s comment that stole the spotlight: “I DM’d but no reply.”

Did Bieber Really Ignore Drake?

As of now, Justin Bieber does not follow Drake on Instagram, even though Drake still follows Bieber and his wife, Hailey. This detail added fuel to rumours of a rift between the two stars. Fans speculated whether Drake’s comment was genuine or a playful dig. Some fans think the 6 God was just having fun, while others believe he was sending a message.

Possible Reunion?

The two last collaborated on “Right Here,” a track from Justin Bieber’s Believe album in 2012. Fans have long hoped for a follow-up, and this online moment rekindled that excitement.

Drake’s Current Projects and Chart Success

Drake has been busy musically. In February, he dropped $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PartyNextDoor, and his solo track “Nokia” just climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The rapper is also reportedly working on a new solo album.

Will They Link Up Again?

Whether or not Justin Bieber replies, fans remain hopeful. A new Drake-Bieber track could dominate the charts and mark a major moment in pop and hip-hop collaboration.

Until then, the world waits—for one simple DM reply that could lead to another chart-topping anthem.