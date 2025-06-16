Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Jagmeet Singh Apologizes to Drake After Kendrick Concert Drama: ‘I Should’ve Thought It Through’

Jagmeet Singh Apologizes to Drake After Kendrick Lamar Concert Drama: ‘I Should’ve Thought It Through’ Drake Calls canadian MP a goof

E! News

Jagmeet Singh Apologizes to Drake After Kendrick Concert Drama: ‘I Should’ve Thought It Through’

Sound Plunge
Published on

Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh found himself unexpectedly caught in the middle of hip-hop’s most explosive feud after attending Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto concert, prompting a sharp response from Drake himself. The leader of the New Democratic Party publicly apologized after Drake called him a “goof” for showing up to his rival’s show.

The drama unfolded on Instagram, where Drake shared a direct message he allegedly sent to Singh, simply stating: “You’re a goof.” The post quickly went viral, igniting debate across political and entertainment circles. Singh, a longtime figure in Canadian politics, was seen attending the Toronto stop of Kendrick’s ongoing tour—one that has been dominated by Lamar’s headline-making diss track, “Not Like Us.”

In a public statement issued shortly after Drake’s post, Singh tried to clear the air. “I shouldn’t have gone,” Singh wrote. “I was there for SZA, but I should’ve thought it through. It’s always Drake over Kendrick for me.”



The statement appeared to be a careful attempt to de-escalate tensions while showing support for Toronto’s hometown hero. Jagmeet Singh emphasized that his attendance at the event wasn’t meant to endorse Kendrick Lamar amid his very public beef with Drake, which has dominated the rap landscape for months.

Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh Apologizes to Drake

Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh Apologizes to Drake

Caught in the Crossfire

The controversy may have stemmed from mistaken identity, as some reports suggest Singh was initially confused with another concertgoer. Still, the resemblance was convincing enough to draw attention from Drake himself, who didn’t miss the opportunity to call Singh out during one of the most high-stakes moments in rap history.

Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto concert, already a major cultural event, took on even greater significance with his performance of “Not Like Us.” The track, considered a direct and devastating diss against Drake, earned a standing ovation lasting over two minutes. Fans erupted into chants demanding an encore, underscoring the power of Kendrick’s moment in Drake’s own backyard.

Drake Calls Out Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh 'You are a Goof'

Drake Calls Out Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh: ‘You’re  a Goof’

The Politics of Pop Culture

Singh’s apology illustrates the unusual but growing overlap between politics and pop culture, where a public figure’s presence at a concert can ignite digital firestorms. Social media has amplified every gesture, and in this case, a casual night out turned into a PR challenge.

Drake’s OVO and Red Bull Racing F1 Set to Launch High-Octane Partnership

While Singh was quick to express regret and loyalty to Drake, the moment serves as a reminder of how influential music figures like Kendrick and Drake are—not just in the entertainment world but in shaping public discourse and allegiances.

As the Kendrick vs. Drake feud continues to play out on the world stage, with diss tracks and viral performances racking up millions of views, even politicians are learning there’s no neutral ground in a rap beef this big.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jagmeet Singh Apologizes to Drake After Kendrick Lamar Concert Drama: ‘I Should’ve Thought It Through’ Drake Calls canadian MP a goof

Jagmeet Singh Apologizes to Drake After Kendrick Concert Drama: ‘I Should’ve Thought It Through’
By June 16, 2025
Trump Rejected Israeli Assassination Plan Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Say U.S. Officials Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Israel IDF Iran

Trump Rejected Israeli Assassination Plan Against Iran’s Supreme Leader, Say U.S. Officials
By June 16, 2025
Kris Jenner Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to North West on Her 12th Birthday Kanye West Daughter Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to North West on Her 12th Birthday
By June 16, 2025
Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect Michael Rapaport Peacock

Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect
By June 13, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls

Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls
By June 16, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos Kendrick Lamar Somebody Loves me video twitch contest

Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
Drake’s New Album ‘Iceman’: Release Date, Features & All the Easter Eggs So Far

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s New Album ‘Iceman’: Release Date, Features & All the Easter Eggs So Far
To Top
Loading...