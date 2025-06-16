Jagmeet Singh Apologizes to Drake After Kendrick Concert Drama: ‘I Should’ve Thought It Through’

Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh found himself unexpectedly caught in the middle of hip-hop’s most explosive feud after attending Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto concert, prompting a sharp response from Drake himself. The leader of the New Democratic Party publicly apologized after Drake called him a “goof” for showing up to his rival’s show.

The drama unfolded on Instagram, where Drake shared a direct message he allegedly sent to Singh, simply stating: “You’re a goof.” The post quickly went viral, igniting debate across political and entertainment circles. Singh, a longtime figure in Canadian politics, was seen attending the Toronto stop of Kendrick’s ongoing tour—one that has been dominated by Lamar’s headline-making diss track, “Not Like Us.”

In a public statement issued shortly after Drake’s post, Singh tried to clear the air. “I shouldn’t have gone,” Singh wrote. “I was there for SZA, but I should’ve thought it through. It’s always Drake over Kendrick for me.”







The statement appeared to be a careful attempt to de-escalate tensions while showing support for Toronto’s hometown hero. Jagmeet Singh emphasized that his attendance at the event wasn’t meant to endorse Kendrick Lamar amid his very public beef with Drake, which has dominated the rap landscape for months.

Caught in the Crossfire

The controversy may have stemmed from mistaken identity, as some reports suggest Singh was initially confused with another concertgoer. Still, the resemblance was convincing enough to draw attention from Drake himself, who didn’t miss the opportunity to call Singh out during one of the most high-stakes moments in rap history.

Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto concert, already a major cultural event, took on even greater significance with his performance of “Not Like Us.” The track, considered a direct and devastating diss against Drake, earned a standing ovation lasting over two minutes. Fans erupted into chants demanding an encore, underscoring the power of Kendrick’s moment in Drake’s own backyard.

The Politics of Pop Culture

Singh’s apology illustrates the unusual but growing overlap between politics and pop culture, where a public figure’s presence at a concert can ignite digital firestorms. Social media has amplified every gesture, and in this case, a casual night out turned into a PR challenge.

While Singh was quick to express regret and loyalty to Drake, the moment serves as a reminder of how influential music figures like Kendrick and Drake are—not just in the entertainment world but in shaping public discourse and allegiances.

As the Kendrick vs. Drake feud continues to play out on the world stage, with diss tracks and viral performances racking up millions of views, even politicians are learning there’s no neutral ground in a rap beef this big.