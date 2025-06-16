50 Cent Trolls Kanye West and Bianca Censori Amid Explosive Diddy Trial Drama

As Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile sex crimes trial continues to dominate headlines, 50 Cent has once again taken center stage—not as a witness or participant, but as the court jester of hip-hop controversy. This week, the rapper and media mogul took a brutal shot at fellow artist Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, in a viral Instagram post mocking Kanye West’s surprise appearance at the ongoing Diddy trial.

The post, which quickly garnered over 100,000 likes, featured an AI-generated image of 50 Cent in an all-white outfit, juxtaposed with photos of Kanye West arriving at the courthouse wearing a similarly stark white ensemble. The caption? A not-so-subtle dig at Censori’s recent fashion choices: “We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs. Damn Ye, you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit!”

Fans Divided Over “Dirty Little Wife” Comment

While many fans found 50 Cent’s post humorous—one commenter even saying, “You need your own late-night show, Fifty”—others were quick to call the rapper out for crossing the line.

“You don’t come for a man’s wife like that. That’s low, even for you,” one user wrote, while another slammed him with, “You’re still salty about Kanye beating you in album sales. Grow up.”

Kanye West supporters jumped to Bianca Censori’s defense, accusing 50 Cent of bullying and jealousy. A particularly biting comment read, “You’re calling Ye’s wife dirty? What about your baby mama out here selling herself for likes?”

50 Cent’s Troll Legacy and Ongoing Diddy Mockery

This latest jab is just one in a long line of trolling tactics 50 Cent has employed, especially when it comes to Sean Diddy Combs. Over the past year, he’s posted photoshopped baby oil bottles labeled “Diddy Oil,” poked fun at the reported 1,000+ bottles found during police raids, and shared AI-generated images of Diddy swimming in oil-filled pools.

From Truth Social jabs to courtroom sketch memes, 50 has used social media as a digital battlefield, leveraging every controversy as comedic content.

But this time, Kanye West’s unexpected appearance at Diddy’s trial appears to have reignited dormant beef, and his wife Bianca Censori as collateral damage.

The Diddy Trial Continues to Unravel

Meanwhile, Diddy’s trial, which has entered its 23rd day, continues to expose shocking claims, including testimonies from Cassie Ventura alleging forced participation in “freak-offs” and attempts at blackmail. With only five witnesses remaining, the pressure is mounting.

Diddy faces multiple felony charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related offenses. If convicted, he could face life in prison. As legal proceedings intensify, so does the circus around it—with 50 Cent gleefully playing ringmaster.