Kris Jenner Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to North West on Her 12th Birthday

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Reality TV matriarch Kris Jenner melted hearts on social media Sunday with a touching birthday message for her granddaughter North West, who turned 12 on June 15. The sweet tribute, shared via Instagram, celebrates the eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and it’s got fans gushing.

Kris Jenner, 69, posted a loving carousel of photos of North over the years, including snapshots of her dancing, painting, and sharing precious family moments. Accompanying the pictures was a lengthy caption in which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star praised North’s spirit, creativity, and individuality. Kanye West was missing from these pictures.

Kanye West’s daughter, North West, a bold personality with early forays into music, fashion, and performance, is being built as a Gen Alpha icon. Kris’s tribute highlighted those very qualities: “You have the most incredible spirit, a brilliant mind, and an imagination that amazes me. Whether you’re singing, dancing, performing on stage, painting a masterpiece, you do everything with so much energy and with passion and purpose.”

The birthday message ended with a note again, not mentioning Kanye West.

“Watching you grow into the confident, kind, and amazing young girl you are has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. Never stop being YOU. I’m so very proud of you Northie and I love you more than words can express!! @kimkardashian.”



The Instagram post quickly went viral, garnering thousands of comments and likes from fans and celebrities alike, many celebrating the close-knit bond between Kris and her grandchildren.

 

North West is the oldest of Kim Kardashian’s four children with her ex-husband, rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West. Her siblings include Saint (8), Chicago (6), and Psalm (5). Despite her young age, North West is no stranger to the spotlight, having already performed on stage at her father’s events, appeared on red carpets, and even contributed to her mother’s fashion and beauty ventures.

Social media users were quick to point out how much North has grown up and how confident she’s become. Many praised Kris Jenner for the warmth and intentionality behind her words, showcasing the softer side of the world-famous “momager.”

As North West enters her teenage years, fans are eager to see what she’ll do next — whether it’s stepping further into the fashion world, continuing her performances, or building her own creative empire with parents as talented as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.


