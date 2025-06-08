King Princess Resurrects Her Sound With NSFW Queer Anthem “RIP KP” on Colbert

All hail the return of queer pop royalty. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, King Princess made her defiant comeback with “RIP KP,” a fiery and flirtatiously chaotic new single from her upcoming third studio album, Girl Violence, set to drop September 12.

The Brooklyn-born artist, real name Mikaela Straus, lit up the stage with a thunderous performance that mixed raw vocals, a shredding guitar solo, and a splash of NSFW cherry visuals. It wasn’t just a song—it was a funeral and a rebirth. The performance marked a symbolic burial of the “old” King Princess and the birth of something bolder, raunchier, and more emotionally volatile.

“‘RIP KP’ is about the sexy side of girl violence,” Mikaela Straus said in a statement, “when love takes over your brain like a cordyceps and suddenly you’re getting f—ed all over your house, acting a fool.” The track doubles as a love letter to chaos—and to queer women navigating messy emotions. “It’s a slutty anthem for the lesbians,” she added. “We need debauchery this summer.”

The song captures a major personal and creative shift for King Princess. After leaving Los Angeles, her label, and what she called her “old life,” she returned to her NYC roots, where she found the grit and clarity to craft Girl Violence. “Once I was back in the arms of the city I love, I started to feel easier and lighter about hard decisions that were actually in my best interest.”







King Princess describes the album as “a celebration of the craziness of femininity,” praising the emotional chaos women can create and endure. “It’s deeply emotional, spiritual, and spooky,” she explained. “If you’ve experienced even an iota of it, then you’ll have a story to tell. And these are mine.”

Girl Violence follows her 2022 album Hold On Baby, which featured the explosive “Let Us Die” with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Between albums, Straus has also found time to launch an acting career, recently appearing in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and the upcoming film Song Sung Blue with Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

Despite industry pressures and personal burnout, King Princess says she’s rediscovering joy in both music and performance. “Music has been my North Star. But it stopped being fun for a while. That’s when acting came in—god bless.”

With “RIP KP,” King Princess isn’t just back—she’s reborn, bruised, and unapologetically horny. And if this single is any sign, Girl Violence might be the queer rock opus 2024 didn’t see coming—but desperately needs.