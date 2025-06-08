Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

King Princess Resurrects Her Sound With NSFW Queer Anthem “RIP KP” on Colbert

King Princess Resurrects Her Sound With NSFW Queer Anthem “RIP KP” on Colbert Mikaela Straus Girl Violence Queer Pop

Album Announcement

King Princess Resurrects Her Sound With NSFW Queer Anthem “RIP KP” on Colbert

Outspoken rocker teases ‘Girl Violence,’ her wildest, rawest album yet
Sound Plunge
Published on

All hail the return of queer pop royalty. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, King Princess made her defiant comeback with “RIP KP,” a fiery and flirtatiously chaotic new single from her upcoming third studio album, Girl Violence, set to drop September 12.

The Brooklyn-born artist, real name Mikaela Straus, lit up the stage with a thunderous performance that mixed raw vocals, a shredding guitar solo, and a splash of NSFW cherry visuals. It wasn’t just a song—it was a funeral and a rebirth. The performance marked a symbolic burial of the “old” King Princess and the birth of something bolder, raunchier, and more emotionally volatile.

“‘RIP KP’ is about the sexy side of girl violence,” Mikaela Straus said in a statement, “when love takes over your brain like a cordyceps and suddenly you’re getting f—ed all over your house, acting a fool.” The track doubles as a love letter to chaos—and to queer women navigating messy emotions. “It’s a slutty anthem for the lesbians,” she added. “We need debauchery this summer.”

King Princess 'Girl Violence' Coming September 12th 2025

King Princess ‘Girl Violence’ Coming September 12th 2025

 

The song captures a major personal and creative shift for King Princess. After leaving Los Angeles, her label, and what she called her “old life,” she returned to her NYC roots, where she found the grit and clarity to craft Girl Violence. “Once I was back in the arms of the city I love, I started to feel easier and lighter about hard decisions that were actually in my best interest.”



King Princess describes the album as “a celebration of the craziness of femininity,” praising the emotional chaos women can create and endure. “It’s deeply emotional, spiritual, and spooky,” she explained. “If you’ve experienced even an iota of it, then you’ll have a story to tell. And these are mine.”

Girl Violence follows her 2022 album Hold On Baby, which featured the explosive “Let Us Die” with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Between albums, Straus has also found time to launch an acting career, recently appearing in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers and the upcoming film Song Sung Blue with Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by King Princess (@kingprincess69)

Despite industry pressures and personal burnout, King Princess says she’s rediscovering joy in both music and performance. “Music has been my North Star. But it stopped being fun for a while. That’s when acting came in—god bless.”

With “RIP KP,” King Princess isn’t just back—she’s reborn, bruised, and unapologetically horny. And if this single is any sign, Girl Violence might be the queer rock opus 2024 didn’t see coming—but desperately needs.

  • King Princess Resurrects Her Sound With NSFW Queer Anthem “RIP KP” on Colbert Mikaela Straus Girl Violence Queer Pop
  • King Princess 'Girl Violence' Coming September 12th 2025
  • King Princess Resurrects Her Sound With NSFW Queer Anthem “RIP KP” on Colbert Mikaela Straus Girl Violence Queer Pop
  • King Princess 'Girl Violence' Coming September 12th 2025

Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Album Announcement

Drake, Somebody Loves Me video, Featured, Toronto Drake Turns His Basketball Court Into a T-Shirt Kingdom — And the Internet Can’t Handle It

Drake Turns His Basketball Court Into a T-Shirt Kingdom — And the Internet Can’t Handle It
By June 10, 2025
Blake Lively Scores Major Legal Win as Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni’s $400M Lawsuit Ryan Reynolds It Ends with Us Mike Gottlieb the Wayfarer Parties

Blake Lively Scores Major Legal Win as Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni’s $400M Lawsuit
By June 10, 2025
Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, and Cole Escola Shine Bright at the 2025 Tony Awards 2025 Tony Awards winners, Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, Broadway, Cole Escola, Oh Mary, Maybe Happy Ending musical, Tony Awards, Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray, Purpose play, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sunset Boulevard,

Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger, and Cole Escola Shine Bright at the 2025 Tony Awards
By June 9, 2025
HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series Unveils 9 New Cast Members, Including Draco Malfoy, Lucius Malfoy, and the Dursleys

HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series Unveils 9 New Cast Members, Including Draco Malfoy, Lucius Malfoy, and the Dursleys
By June 10, 2025
Charlamagne Tha God Drops Bombshell: Drake Allegedly Gave “Green Light” for Attack Brilliant Idiots Podcast

Charlamagne Drops Bombshell: Drake Allegedly Gave “Green Light” for Attack
By June 9, 2025
Orlando Bloom Hints at Return in New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Pirates of the Caribbean 6 producer Jerry Bruckheimer Johnny Depp as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow.

Orlando Bloom Hints at Return in New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie
By June 9, 2025
Skich Store Launches Android Version, Pioneers Alternative App Store for Mobile Games iOS rollout Sergey Budkovski Mobile Game store

Skich Store to Launch Android Version, Pioneers Alternative App Store for Mobile Games
By June 9, 2025
Microsoft Officially Unveils Xbox Ally X: A Powerful New Contender in the Handheld Gaming Wars

Microsoft Officially Unveils Xbox Ally X: A Powerful New Contender in the Handheld Gaming Wars
By June 9, 2025
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super is now live!

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super is now live!
By June 8, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
Skich Store Launches Android Version, Pioneers Alternative App Store for Mobile Games iOS rollout Sergey Budkovski Mobile Game store

Skich Store to Launch Android Version, Pioneers Alternative App Store for Mobile Games
By June 9, 2025
Tinder’s Height Preference Filter Is a Bleak Sign of Where Dating Is Headed Tinder, height filter, dating app,  short men dating, online dating preferences, Tinder height filter,

Tinder’s Height Preference Filter Is a Bleak Sign of Where Dating Is Headed
By June 9, 2025
WWDC 2025 iOS 19 Rumors: Apple’s Biggest iPhone Overhaul. AI Health Coach, Gaming Hub, and a New Name Apple iOS26 Apple, name iOS 19 To iOS 26 iOS 19 update, Apple Intelligence, iOS 26, Apple AI health coach, iOS 19 gaming app, WWDC 2025

WWDC 2025 iOS 19 Rumors: Apple’s Biggest iPhone Overhaul. AI Health Coach, Gaming Hub, and a New Name
By June 9, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Hollywood

Salma Hayek Stuns at 58 on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover
Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP Formula 1 F1 FIA

Emilia Romagna GP

Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP
To Top
Loading...