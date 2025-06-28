Drake Fires Back After T-Pain Criticizes His Career Moves: “This Guy Always Had Resentment for Me”

A storm is brewing in the hip-hop world—and this time, it’s not a diss track but a clash of ideologies. In a recent episode of the Crash Dummies podcast, T-Pain sparked viral headlines by suggesting Drake has overstayed his welcome in the rap game, accusing him of not following his own advice about making a “graceful exit.”

Referring to a 2023 interview where Drake mused about bowing out before being pushed out, T-Pain said, “The one thing I learned from Drake… he hasn’t followed his own words. Drake said, ‘I want to gracefully bow out.’ But now, it’s like, ‘Wait, one more! Let me try again!’”

The Buy U a Drank hitmaker went further, implying Drake is holding on too long instead of letting go like he did himself: “I appreciate y’all. I’ll drop something when I feel like it. But Drake’s like, ‘Wait, y’all didn’t like that? Hold on — one more!’”

Drake wasn’t about to let that slide. Taking to Instagram, he responded with a sharp jab: “This guy always had resentment for me 😂 you can hear it every time he speaks on my name.”







The online tension didn’t stop there. Migos rapper Offset jumped into the mix, backing Drake and calling out the criticism. Offset said on Drake: “Da Boy is da boy. Sht ain’t gone change. Hating on another grown man who do more numbers than everybody is diabolical!”*

The clash has reignited debates around longevity in the rap industry and whether icons like Drake, who continue to top charts, should ever feel pressured to retire. With a collaborative album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR already making waves in 2025 and a solo project on the horizon, Drake clearly isn’t planning to “gracefully bow out” anytime soon.

In contrast, T-Pain, who has taken a more laid-back approach to music releases, appears to value creative autonomy over commercial dominance. Still, fans are divided: some agree with T-Pain that Drake’s output feels relentless, while others argue Drizzy’s consistency is what keeps him at the top.

What’s Really Behind the Beef?

While there’s no history of a full-blown feud between the two artists, T-Pain’s recent comments hint at underlying tension. His statement about Drake’s need for validation with every drop versus his chill attitude seems to be a subtle dig at the 6 God’s relentless presence.

Drizzy’s defenders, however, view the criticism as jealousy masquerading as mentorship advice.

Whether you think he should hang up the mic or keep dropping hits, he’s not done talking—and certainly not done rapping. And Drake’s rumoured album Iceman is coming.