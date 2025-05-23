DJ Khaled Enters ‘Album Mode’ with Viral Influencer Ashton Hall for Long-Awaited Final Album Aalam of God

DJ Khaled has officially re-entered “Album Mode” — and he’s bringing viral sensation Ashton Hall along for the ride. After months of silence and speculation, the hit-making mogul is back in the spotlight with a high-energy teaser that has fans buzzing about his upcoming and possibly final album, Aalam of God. In typical DJ Khaled fashion, the new promo clip is loud, cinematic, and features a Maybach chase — and yes, Khaled is shirtless and running beside Hall, who has become famous for his 5 a.m. motivational routine on social media.

DJ Khaled and Ashton Hall Break the Internet

The teaser, released Thursday afternoon, showcases DJ Khaled and Hall sprinting side by side with matching luxury Maybachs tailing them. While Hall stays steady in his stride, a winded but determined Khaled eventually falls behind. The moment is both comedic and symbolic, possibly nodding to Khaled’s transition as he enters what could be his final album era.

The clip is titled simply: “Album Mode.”







This marks DJ Khaled’s official return to promoting Aalam of God after the project was put on hold earlier this year when Drake revealed he hadn’t cleared his features for the album. That announcement led Khaled to scrub all project mentions from social media — until now.

Aalam of God: DJ Khaled’s Grand Finale?

Aalam of God will be DJ Khaled’s 14th studio album, following 2022’s Grammy-nominated God Did. Fans speculate this may be his last album, a theory fueled by the project’s name, emotional themes, and the weighty guest list, including Jay-Z, Rihanna, and more. A previous trailer for the album even featured Hollywood A-listers Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos, adding more spectacle to the rollout.

The album’s lead single, “Supposed To Be Loved,” has already generated buzz and is expected to set the tone for what might be Khaled’s most personal and powerful album yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Will Drake, Eminem, and Beyoncé Make the Final Cut?

As with DJ Khaled, Aalam of God comes with mystery and heavy anticipation. While Drake’s features remain unconfirmed, fans are eager to know whether DJ Khaled finally landed the long-elusive Eminem verse he’s been chasing for years. Past collaborators such as Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Nas are also rumored to be involved.

Adding to the familial touch, DJ Khaled’s two sons, Asahd and Aalam, have executive-produced his previous albums and are expected to play a role once again.