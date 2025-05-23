Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

DJ Khaled Enters ‘Album Mode’ with Viral Influencer Ashton Hall for Long-Awaited Final Album Aalam of God

DJ Khaled Enters ‘Album Mode’ with Viral Influencer Ashton Hall for Long-Awaited Final Album Aalam of God Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Nas Eminem Drake

Album Announcement

DJ Khaled Enters ‘Album Mode’ with Viral Influencer Ashton Hall for Long-Awaited Final Album Aalam of God

Sound Plunge
Published on

DJ Khaled has officially re-entered “Album Mode” — and he’s bringing viral sensation Ashton Hall along for the ride. After months of silence and speculation, the hit-making mogul is back in the spotlight with a high-energy teaser that has fans buzzing about his upcoming and possibly final album, Aalam of God. In typical DJ Khaled fashion, the new promo clip is loud, cinematic, and features a Maybach chase — and yes, Khaled is shirtless and running beside Hall, who has become famous for his 5 a.m. motivational routine on social media.

DJ Khaled and Ashton Hall Break the Internet

The teaser, released Thursday afternoon, showcases DJ Khaled and Hall sprinting side by side with matching luxury Maybachs tailing them. While Hall stays steady in his stride, a winded but determined Khaled eventually falls behind. The moment is both comedic and symbolic, possibly nodding to Khaled’s transition as he enters what could be his final album era.

The clip is titled simply: “Album Mode.”



This marks DJ Khaled’s official return to promoting Aalam of God after the project was put on hold earlier this year when Drake revealed he hadn’t cleared his features for the album. That announcement led Khaled to scrub all project mentions from social media — until now.

Aalam of God: DJ Khaled’s Grand Finale?

Aalam of God will be DJ Khaled’s 14th studio album, following 2022’s Grammy-nominated God Did. Fans speculate this may be his last album, a theory fueled by the project’s name, emotional themes, and the weighty guest list, including Jay-Z, Rihanna, and more. A previous trailer for the album even featured Hollywood A-listers Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos, adding more spectacle to the rollout.

The album’s lead single, “Supposed To Be Loved,” has already generated buzz and is expected to set the tone for what might be Khaled’s most personal and powerful album yet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Will Drake, Eminem, and Beyoncé Make the Final Cut?

As with DJ Khaled, Aalam of God comes with mystery and heavy anticipation. While Drake’s features remain unconfirmed, fans are eager to know whether DJ Khaled finally landed the long-elusive Eminem verse he’s been chasing for years. Past collaborators such as Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Nas are also rumored to be involved.

Adding to the familial touch, DJ Khaled’s two sons, Asahd and Aalam, have executive-produced his previous albums and are expected to play a role once again.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Spain Orders Airbnb to Remove 66,000 Listings Amid Housing Crisis and Tourist Tensions

Spain Orders Airbnb to Remove 66,000 Listings Amid Housing Crisis and Tourist Tensions
By May 23, 2025
Megan Fox Slams the Patriarchy and Confirms Unplanned Baby With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Final Split MGK

Megan Fox Slams the Patriarchy and Confirms Unplanned Baby With Machine Gun Kelly Amid Final Split
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Suhana Khan Begins Filming ‘King’ Without Shah Rukh Khan: All Eyes on Bollywood’s Father-Daughter Duo Abhay Verma Siddharth Anand SRK

Suhana Khan Begins Filming ‘King’ Without Shah Rukh Khan: All Eyes on Bollywood’s Father-Daughter Duo
By May 22, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies

Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies
By May 22, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
5 Ways Moms Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Matchmaking Game: Muzz Matchmaking Moms Rshta Aunties Muzz, a Muslim-first matchmaking app India shadi wedding matchmaking

Top 5 Ways Moms Are Changing the ‘Shaadi’ Game
By May 21, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode
By May 23, 2025
Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup io Could Change the Future of AI Forever Sam Altman Apple Meta Google

Why OpenAI’s $6.5 Billion Bet on Jony Ive’s Startup Could Change the Future of AI Forever
By May 22, 2025
Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies

Fortnite’s Mandalorian Warrior Skin Is a Game-Changer for Star Wars Fans and Customization Junkies
By May 22, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”

Sarah Silverman Reveals Shocking Family Secret: “My Grandfather Killed My Brother”
By May 21, 2025
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years Toho University in Japan, supported by NASA’s climate modelling

News

Earth’s Last Breath: NASA-Backed Study Predicts Oxygen Loss Will End Complex Life — In a Billion Years
To Top
Loading...