Kanye West Confirms in a Track 'BIANCA' that Censori Left Him Over Disturbing Rants

Kanye West Confirms in a Track ‘BIANCA’ that Censori Left Him Over Disturbing Rants

Kanye West has revealed in his latest song, BIANCA, that his wife, Bianca Censori, left him following his increasingly controversial and offensive social media rants. The rapper’s lyrics suggest that Censori had a panic attack due to his behaviour and even attempted to have him committed before ultimately leaving him.

A Public Breakup in Lyrics

Kanye West opens up about his crumbling marriage in the track, rapping: “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

He further admits to tracking Bianca Censori’s whereabouts through his Maybach app, suggesting that he only realized she had left him after seeing her location change. “I’m tracking my b–ch through an app / I’m tracking my b–ch through the city / She hop in the car and she ran.”

Kanye West also takes aim at Bianca Censori’s family, alleging that they wanted him “locked up” and forced into a retreat to manage his behaviour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akademiks TV (@djakademikstv)

Comparisons to Sean Diddy Combs and Cassie Ventura

In BIANCA, West controversially compares his relationship to that of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura. “I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda,” he raps, referencing his late mother, Donda West.

The comparison is particularly disturbing, given that Diddy and Ventura’s relationship was marred by allegations of abuse, with Ventura suing the music mogul for rape and assault in 2023. Diddy, who initially denied the accusations, was forced to apologize when video evidence surfaced.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy

Signs of Trouble Before the Split

West and Bianca Censori, 30, have been married since 2022, but their relationship has been fraught with controversy. Things took a turn earlier this year when Kanye West designed a see-through dress for Censori to wear at the 2025 Grammys, an outfit that sparked widespread criticism.

Although Censori initially stood by his side despite his erratic behaviour—including his claim that he has “dominion” over her—sources say she finally had enough and left him in February 2025. By late February, reports suggested they were attempting a reconciliation, but the couple has not been seen together in public since. Insiders claim that Bianca Censori wants to leave the marriage for good but is struggling to break free due to Kanye West’s control over various aspects of her life.

Kanye West Sparks Controversy with Explosive X Rant Against Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Future

Ye’s Increasingly Disturbing Behavior

Kanye West’s social media activity has become increasingly disturbing and hateful in recent months. His vile tirades on X have included attacks on Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children, praise for Adolf Hitler, and openly declaring “I’m a Nazi.” He even withdrew his past apology to the Jewish community for previous antisemitic remarks, writing: “I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f–k I wanna say forever.”

Earlier this week, he escalated his controversial behaviour by wearing a black Ku Klux Klan outfit while speaking with DJ Akademiks.

With his new album WW3 already sparking backlash—especially given its red swastika cover art—West seems to be embracing controversy as part of his public persona. However, his marriage to Bianca Censori appears to be another casualty of his increasingly erratic behaviour.

As Kanye West continues his downward spiral, whether Bianca Censori will return or finally break free remains to be seen.


