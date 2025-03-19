Kanye West Sparks Controversy with Explosive X Rant Against Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Future

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has once again set the hip-hop world ablaze with a fiery social media tirade targeting some of the genre’s biggest names. Ye took to X (formerly Twitter) to launch a series of scathing attacks on Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Future, reigniting old feuds and fueling new debates among fans.

Ye Calls Future “Washed” After Playboi Carti Feature

In one of his most direct shots, Kanye West took aim at Future, criticizing his contribution to Playboi Carti’s latest album, MUSIC. The post read:

“AFTER LISTENING TO CARTI’S ALBUM IMA SAY SOMETHING I NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD SAY … FUTURE’S WASHED.”

Future, once hailed as one of the most influential voices in trap music, has not yet responded to the criticism, but Ye’s comment has already sparked heated debates online about the rapper’s longevity in the industry.

Kendrick Lamar Faces Harsh Criticism from Ye

Ye then turned his attention to Kendrick Lamar, downplaying his success and even making a shocking and offensive claim about his voice. In a now-deleted post, he wrote: “KENDRICK SOUND LIKE A RPIST.”*

He followed up by questioning Kendrick’s cultural impact, stating:

“NOOOOBODY HAS EVER LISTENED TO KENDRICK OR KNOWS ANY OF HIS SONGS.”

These comments sparked an immediate backlash, as Kendrick Lamar is widely regarded as one of the most influential rappers of the last decade, with multiple Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize to his name.

Kanye Revives Kendrick-Drake Rivalry Over Super Bowl Spot

Despite his harsh words for Kendrick, Ye suggested that Drake should have headlined the Super Bowl halftime show before Lamar. In a tweet referencing Kendrick’s 2022 halftime performance, Ye wrote:

“I ACTUALLY KIND OF LIKED KENDRICK’S HALF TIME SHOW BUT ME OR TRAV OR FAOT (AKA DRAKE) DESERVED A SUPER BOWL BEFORE KENDRICK.”

This reignites the long-standing Drake vs. Kendrick rivalry, which escalated in 2024 with Kendrick’s Grammy-winning diss track, “Not Like Us.” Ye made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of the song, bluntly stating:

“I HAAAAAATED NOT LIKE US.”

Ye Roasts Drake’s Outfit, Mocks His Style

Drake was another major target of Ye’s tirade, with the Chicago rapper taking direct jabs at the Toronto superstar’s fashion choices. In one of the more viral moments of the rant, Ye posted a photo of Drake wearing yellow shorts, blue cowboy boots, and a matching beanie, captioning it “CRIME… I DIDN’T KNOW BRO WAS STARRING IN BARBIE 2.”

This added fuel to their tumultuous relationship, which has seen them exchange diss tracks and moments of reconciliation over the years.

50 Cent and Lizzo Get Ye’s Stamp of Approval

Despite his aggressive tone throughout the rant, Ye did offer praise to two artists: 50 Cent and Lizzo. He called 50 Cent the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) with a simple goat emoji, a rare show of respect from the often-controversial rapper.

Additionally, Ye praised Lizzo, stating, “AMAZING TALENT.”

This positive acknowledgement starkly contrasted the negativity directed at his fellow rap titans.

Ye’s Social Media Comeback Sparks Debate

This explosive rant comes after months of controversial statements, which had previously led to Ye deactivating his X account. Now back online, his latest outburst has divided fans, with some cheering his unfiltered honesty and others condemning his attacks on fellow artists.

As with most of Ye’s social media activity, the reactions from Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Future remain to be seen. Given their history, it wouldn’t be surprising if at least one of them fires back—either through music or social media.

For now, Ye’s latest verbal assault has once again made him the centre of attention in the rap world, proving that his ability to spark controversy remains as strong as ever.