Kanye West Attacks J. Cole in Latest Online Rant, Claims He’s “Hurting Hip-Hop”

Hip Hop/ Rap

Hip-hop’s long-standing tensions reignited when Ye (Kanye West) took to X to launch a scathing attack on J. Cole. While some initially suspected an April Fools’ joke, West doubled down, making it clear that his disdain for the Dreamville rapper was genuine.

Ye Blasts J. Cole’s Music as “For Virgins”

In a series of posts, Ye did not hold back his thoughts on J. Cole’s music. “I hate J Cole music so much,” he wrote bluntly. He went on to claim that Cole’s fan base consists primarily of people who haven’t had sex, saying, “No one listens to J Cole after losing their virginity.”

Kanye West (Ye) also speculated about industry politics, suggesting that J.Cole was being used by record labels as a pawn against Drake. He referenced Kendrick Lamar as well, implying that executives had tried to pit J.Cole against Drake in a manufactured rap beef.

The History of Ye vs. J. Cole

Ye and Cole’s relationship has been complicated for years. While Cole has acknowledged Kanye’s influence on his artistry, he has also been one of Ye’s most outspoken critics.

In 2016’s False Prophets, J.Cole seemingly called out Ye for his erratic behaviour and declining credibility, rapping, “Ego in charge of every move, he’s a star / And we can’t look away due to the days that he caught our hearts” Again, in 2019’s Middle Child, Cole appeared to take another swipe at West, implying that he had fallen off and was no longer the rap icon he once was. For his part, Ye has also thrown shots at J. Cole. In 2024, he added a verse to a remix of Like That, rapping, “Play J. Cole, get the p—y dry,” further antagonizing his fellow rapper.

Ye Claims Cole is “Hurting Hip-Hop”

One of Kanye West’s most controversial statements in his latest rant was his assertion that J. Cole’s success is harming the rap game. He recalled a conversation with Drake during the Donda era, in which he allegedly told the Toronto rapper that giving J. Cole a platform was damaging hip-hop. Instead, Ye praised Future, whom he considers a superior artist.

Ye’s Ongoing Controversies

These latest comments come amid a series of increasingly unhinged rants from Kanye West. Recently, he has doubled down on antisemitic remarks, expressed admiration for Hitler, and even appeared in public wearing a Swastika-adorned shirt and chain. In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, Ye appeared wearing a black KKK-style hood while making bizarre statements about Kendrick Lamar, Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z, and others. His recent behaviour has alienated many fans and industry peers, with growing calls for artists and brands to distance themselves from him.

For now, J. Cole has not responded to Kanye West’s attacks. Given his history of addressing Kanye West’s antics through music, some fans speculate that he may address the situation in a future track.

Meanwhile, Ye continues to stir controversy, proving once again that his influence in hip-hop remains undeniable—whether for better or worse.

