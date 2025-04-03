Connect with us

Drake Wins Legal Battle to Access Kendrick Lamar's Universal Contracts in 'Not Like Us' Lawsuit

Drake Wins Legal Battle to Access Kendrick Lamar’s Universal Contracts in ‘Not Like Us’ Lawsuit UMG Univeral Music Group Spotify Michael Gottlieb

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Wins Legal Battle to Access Kendrick Lamar’s Universal Contracts in ‘Not Like Us’ Lawsuit

Michael Gottlieb, Drake's lead attorney, celebrated the ruling, stating "Now it's time to see what UMG was so desperately trying to hide."
Drake has secured a key legal victory in his ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), as a judge ruled that he can request access to Kendrick Lamar’s contracts with the label. The decision marks a significant development in the case, which revolves around Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us and its allegedly defamatory content.

Judge Denies Universal’s Request to Halt Discovery

In a pre-trial hearing in New York, Judge Jeanette Vargas denied Universal’s motion to pause the discovery process, clearing the way for Drake’s legal team to obtain documents related to Lamar’s contracts, executive compensation at UMG’s Interscope Records, and other key financial records. This means Drake’s lawyers can begin deposing executives and analyzing internal company communications that might reveal how Not Like Us was promoted and monetized.

Michael Gottlieb, Drake’s lead attorney, celebrated the ruling, stating:

“Now it’s time to see what UMG was so desperately trying to hide.”

Universal has yet to respond publicly to the judge’s decision, but the ruling represents a setback for the music giant, which had argued that fulfilling Drake’s discovery requests would impose an “undue burden” and require extensive resources to gather years’ worth of contracts and financial records.

Universal Pushes Back, Calls Lawsuit Retaliation for ‘Losing a Rap Battle’

Universal has taken an aggressive stance in response to Drake’s lawsuit, portraying it as an act of retaliation rather than a legitimate legal dispute. In a filing last month, the company accused Drake of being unable to accept his loss in a highly publicized rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. “Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds,” Universal Music Group’s motion to dismiss read.

Universal argues that the lawsuit is baseless and should be thrown out entirely. However, the judge has scheduled a hearing on this motion for June 30, meaning the case will continue to unfold in court.

Drake’s Allegations: Defamation, Harassment, and Streaming Fraud

Drake first filed the lawsuit in January, alleging that Universal actively promoted a “false and malicious narrative” about him through Not Like Us. The song’s lyrics and accompanying visuals in the music video strongly imply that Drake is a paedophile—a claim his legal team says is defamatory and designed to damage his reputation.

Beyond the defamation allegations, Drake has also accused Universal of colluding with Spotify to artificially inflate the streaming numbers of Not Like Us. The lawsuit suggests that Universal manipulated the track’s popularity, ensuring it remained a cultural phenomenon at Drake’s expense. Both Universal and Spotify have denied these claims.

What’s Next?

With the discovery process now moving forward, Drake’s legal team will begin gathering internal documents from Universal that could shed light on how Not Like Us was marketed and whether any executives played a role in spreading damaging narratives. Meanwhile, Universal remains committed to dismissing the lawsuit altogether, arguing that it lacks merit. It will be interesting to see what comes out of the Kendrick Lamar contract with Universal.

The case is set to reach a critical juncture in June when the judge will rule on Universal’s motion to dismiss. Until then, both sides are gearing up for what could be a prolonged legal battle that exposes behind-the-scenes industry dealings at one of the world’s most powerful record labels.

