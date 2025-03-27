Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Sparks 125 FCC Complaints

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9, 2025, made waves across the music industry, shattering viewership records and marking a major cultural moment. However, the Grammy-winning rapper’s performance also stirred controversy, leading to 125 formal complaints filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Complaints Cite Lyrics, Choreography, and Guest Appearances

According to a report from The Hill, audience concerns ranged from “provocative dancing” and “gang affiliation” to accusations of “racism” due to the show’s racial composition. Some viewers criticized Lamar’s lyrics, choreography, and guest appearances, claiming they were inappropriate for a family-friendly event.

One complaint read, “It is tiresome to have to send children out of the room during what should be a family event due to possible vulgarity and inappropriate language/gestures.”

Another viewer disapproved of the racial representation on stage: “There wasn’t one white person in the show. They get away with it, but if it was all white, it would be a different story… This was a disgrace, and it gets worse every year.”

Additionally, Serena Williams, who made a brief appearance during the show, was called out by some viewers, with one complaint alleging that her “crip-walking” promoted gang culture.

Kendrick Lamar’s Performance: A Milestone for Hip-Hop

Despite the backlash, Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show was widely celebrated by critics and fans alike. His 30-minute set included tracks from his acclaimed discography and music from his latest album, GNX. One of the highlights was a censored performance of “Not Like Us,” a diss track aimed at Drake, which generated major buzz in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX performance also made history, as he became the first solo rapper to headline the event. Following the show, his album GNX surged back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Feb. 22, 2025), solidifying his dominance in both hip-hop and mainstream music.

Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Recurring Target for Complaints

In the past, Super Bowl Halftime Shows have often been met with FCC complaints. From Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction” in 2004 to Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s performance in 2020, major musical acts have frequently faced public scrutiny.