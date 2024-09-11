Charlamagne Tha God recently stirred the pot with his prediction that legal challenges could arise from Drake over Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance. During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, the radio host speculated that Lamar’s inclusion of his controversial track “Not Like Us” in the setlist could lead to a major legal dispute, particularly because the song is known for its direct jabs at Drake.









“If he does ‘Not Like Us’ at the Super Bowl, I want the opening chords and then just the hook,” Charlamagne commented, suggesting his eagerness to see Lamar’s bold performance while acknowledging the potential fallout. He went on to hint at the legal machinations behind the scenes, remarking, “If you think that the NFL, Roc Nation, and a bunch of other people didn’t get a whole bunch of legal letters yesterday from people with owls as their stamp, you’re wrong.” The reference to “owls” was a clear nod to Drake’s OVO label, which features an owl as its logo.

Charlamagne Tha God believes Drake’s lawyers will try to prevent Kendrick Lamar from performing ‘Not Like Us’ at the Super Bowl “if you think that the NFL and Roc Nation didn’t get a whole bunch of legal letters yesterday from people with owls as their stamp… youre not calling… pic.twitter.com/XGH77IYnVJ — SOUND (@itsavibe) September 9, 2024

Charlamagne Tha God’s remarks come amid an ongoing debate surrounding the halftime show lineup. Many fans and celebrities expressed disappointment that Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, was overlooked for the prestigious slot, with Lamar getting the nod instead. This has sparked frustration, especially given the cultural significance of the event being held in Lil Wayne’s hometown.

Master P, another influential figure in the New Orleans hip-hop scene, publicly backed Lil Wayne’s inclusion in the halftime show, emphasizing the importance of recognizing local legends while they are still at the peak of their careers. “As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans, I have to agree with the fans that Lil Wayne should be a part of this celebration as well. He’s one of the greatest hip-hop artists alive, still relevant, and he’s a New Orleans native,” Master P stated on social media.

As anticipation for the Super Bowl grows, so too does the debate over who should represent hip-hop on the world’s biggest stage. Charlamagne’s prediction underscores the high stakes of the performance and how legacy, reputation, and legal power plays can shape such a culturally significant event.