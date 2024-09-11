LL Cool J and Eminem have teamed up to deliver a nostalgic treat for hip-hop fans with the release of their music video “Murdergram Deux” on September 11. Directed by JakeTheShooter, the video takes viewers down memory lane, paying homage to iconic moments in hip-hop history while showcasing the duo’s enduring relevance.









LL Cool J, a hip-hop pioneer, and Eminem, one of rap’s most successful modern artists, filmed the video in Detroit, Eminem’s hometown. The visuals are packed with references to classic hip-hop milestones, beginning with LL Cool J recreating the cover of his 1987 album Bigger and Deffer (BAD). In a nod to his legendary status, LL dons his signature bucket hat while revisiting scenes from his famous “Going Back to Cali” video, adding a modern twist to the black-and-white fishbowl visual.

Meanwhile, Eminem channels Big Daddy Kane, replicating the Long Live the Kane album cover. As a further tribute, the pair recreated the iconic 1996 VIBE magazine cover featuring Death Row Records, cementing their video as a homage to rap legends. For long-time hip-hop heads, these visual throwbacks are a celebration of the genre’s rich history.

“Murdergram Deux” is part of the promotion for LL Cool J’s latest album, The Force, which dropped on September 6. Q-Tip produces the track, and LL and Eminem’s chemistry on the record is palpable. Over the beat, LL Cool J delivers razor-sharp bars: “Give blessings to my disciples, professional I’m a sniper/ Like eight miles away, me and Marshall doing murders/ With dirty burners, break them down and melt them in the furnace.”

The release of “Murdergram Deux” also comes with some background controversy. An unfinished version of the track was leaked earlier in the year, much to LL Cool J’s frustration. “It’s not A.I., but it’s not official,” he clarified in an interview. “People just walk all in the kitchen, touching the rolls before they’re done.”

LL Cool J’s The Force marks his first album in over a decade. The star-studded lineup features Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, Saweetie, and Nas, among others. The video solidifies the legacy of both LL Cool J and Eminem as torchbearers for hip-hop while offering a nostalgic nod to its past.