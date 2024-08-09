Hanumankind's 'Big Dawgs' Outstreams Kendrick Lamar on Spotify

Just when it seemed like Hanumankind’s rise couldn’t get any more impressive, his track “Big Dawgs” has done the unthinkable—outstreaming Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” on Spotify. This remarkable achievement underscores the Southern Indian rapper’s growing influence in the global hip-hop scene and marks a new chapter in his already extraordinary journey.









Breaking Records and Expectations

The success of “Big Dawgs” is no accident; it’s a clear reflection of Hanumankind’s unique lyrical style and cultural resonance. Surpassing a titan like Kendrick Lamar in streaming numbers is a testament to the track’s powerful impact and the artist’s potential to lead a new wave in global hip-hop.

A Global Hip-Hop Icon

Adding to the excitement, Spotify has recognized Hanumankind’s rapidly growing influence by featuring him on the cover of its Global Hip-Hop playlist. This prestigious placement highlights the reach of “Big Dawgs” and positions Hanumankind as a significant player in the worldwide music industry.

The Power of ‘Big Dawgs’

“Big Dawgs” continues to make waves not only through its impressive streaming numbers but also through the cultural dialogue it has ignited. The track’s dynamic energy and visually striking music video have captivated audiences worldwide, cementing Hanumankind’s status as a global sensation.

As Hanumankind continues to shatter expectations and set new benchmarks, the world is eager to see what comes next. From chart-topping hits to global playlist features, “Big Dawgs” is more than just a song—it’s a movement, with Hanumankind at the helm.