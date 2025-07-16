Hanumankind US Tour: Full “OTW Tour” Dates & A$AP Rocky Collab Revealed

Connect with us

If you haven’t felt the rumble yet, brace yourself—Hanumankind is officially on the way. The Kerala-born, Houston-raised rapper has just confirmed his first-ever headlining North American trek, fittingly titled the “OTW Tour,” with ten stops that promise sweat-soaked crowds and big-dawg energy from Atlanta to Seattle.

The breakout MC, whose bass-heavy single “Big Dawgs” became a viral favorite on TikTok and Spotify’s “Most Necessary,” spent spring 2025 decimating stages across Europe. He sold out Amsterdam’s Melkweg, packed London’s Electric Brixton, and sparked a circle pit in Dublin—all without a major-label album. Now he’s setting his sights on the U.S. and Canada just days before dropping his hotly tipped mixtape Monsoon Season (Capitol Records/Universal Music India, July 25).



Tour Itinerary & Ticket Info

OTW Tour Pre-sale begins Wednesday, July 16, at 10 a.m. local via Hanumankind.com with code OTW2025. General on-sale ignites Thursday, July 17, through Ticketmaster and venue sites. Early chatter suggests the intimate rooms—most under 1,500 capacity—will sell out quickly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hanumankind (@hanumankind)

The Mixtape:  Monsoon Season

Last week, Hanumankind posted a cinematic, rain-drenched trailer on Instagram, confirming heavyweight guest verses from A$AP Rocky, Denzel Curry, and fellow Houston kingpin Maxo Kream. The teaser clocked 3 million views in 48 hours and shot “Hanuman OTW” to #1 on X’s trending board in India and the U.S.

Produced by club-rap wizard Kenny Beats and Afro-trap architect Julz, Monsoon Season blends Southern bounce, Malayalam folk samples, and thunderous 808s—mirroring the artist’s cross-continental roots. Capitol insiders hint at a 12-track project with “zero skips,” led by the summer-ready anthem “Curry Leaves” (feat. Denzel Curry) and the A$AP Rocky-assisted “Purple Raincoat.”

Why This Matters

Cultural Collision: Hanumankind, born Sooraj “Hanu” Mathew in Thiruvananthapuram, is poised to become the first India-birthed rapper to headline a full North American tour after signing a major-label deal.

Streaming Surge: “Big Dawgs” surpassed 150 million global streams, landing in NBA 2K26 and Fast X2’s trailer.

Live Reputation: Reviews from Europe dubbed his set “Kendrick energy with Skepta swagger,” citing ferocious crowd control and live percussion breaks.

Expect surprise pop-ups at street-food markets, sneaker shops, and record stores in every tour city—Hanumankind’s team teases exclusive Monsoon Merch drops and meet-and-greets for early ticket buyers. Rumors also swirl of a secret after-party in Houston featuring DJ Screw tributes and a possible Maxo Kream cameo.

Whether you’re a day-one fan from SoundCloud, a newcomer discovering him via Fortnite Radio, or a rap junkie hunting the next must-see show, Hanumankind’s 2025 “OTW Tour” is shaping up as the sleeper ticket of the summer.

Catch the storm before it hits—because once Monsoon Season drops, the floodgates could change hip-hop’s global map forever.


